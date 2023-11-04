"This is how you do it": Lorde gets showered with praise after sharing insightful posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict

Popular New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde made her way into the spotlight after she shared several impactful posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict on social media. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a post spreading awareness about the “Ceasefire Now” movement, which is taking place on November 4, 2023, at multiple locations.

She then also shared a post about the open letter from Jewish writers stating that “critiquing the state of Israel is not antisemitic.” The letter talked about the “exploitation of the pain and silencing of the allies" and stated:

Social media users came in support of the singer as she posted an informative post about the Palestine and Israel conditions amidst the ongoing conflict. (Image via Instagram)

Lorde then shared a video of Nemahsis, an artist from Palestine, singing Team. She said that she was "incredibly moved" when she heard the Palestinian artist sing. Talking about how the singer speaks through Lorde, the singer mentioned:

As her posts went viral, social media users were left impressed by Lorde, as many also stated how artists and celebrities should spread awareness about the ongoing situation. As many applauded Lorde, one social media user commented and said:

Since the time the conflict between Hamas and Israel started, many celebrities have taken to various social media platforms and shared their opinions about the whole fiasco.

However, Lorde jumped onto the platform and shared an informative post about the current scenario in the region, and social media users showered her with love and support.

As a Twitter user, @PopBase shared the post on the platform. Here is how the masses reacted.

At the moment, the singer has not commented on or addressed the reactions of the netizens, however, social media users continue to praise the singer and state how “many celebrities should learn” from Lorde.