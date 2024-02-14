The main trailer video for Cha Eun-woo's debut solo mini album, ENTITY, was released on February 13, 2024. It was made available via Cha Eun-woo's official social media platforms and Fantagio's YouTube channel. Fantagio is the entertainment label of his group, Astro.

The trailer has boosted fans' anticipation since it offers a glimpse into an exciting and eagerly awaited musical comeback. Fans flocked to X and showered it with appreciation, with some even going so far as to declare it "a movie."

The entertainment label Fantagio officially announced the much-anticipated date of Cha Eun-woo's solo debut on January 27, 2024. Fans were delighted to know that the Korean singer-actor will release his first solo album, ENTITY, on February 15, 2024. The trailer of the album's title track, STAY is available on the label's official channel.

Cha Eun-woo has a troubled and dejected expression at the beginning of the trailer video. This is followed by a scenario in which he can be seen riding a bike on the road while wearing a black jacket, which not only boosts the mood but also piques viewers' interest in the narrative.

Cha Eun-woo draws viewers in with his lonely and melancholic attitude, and striking appearance as he seeks out connection. Specifically, the fast-paced dramatic progression has already enthralled and captivated the audience like a movie trailer.

"Looking forward to this!": Fans praise Cha Eun-woo for his acting prowess

Fans praised the singer-actor's acting, the trailer's visuals, and the song's excerpt in its entirety as soon as it was made available.

They rushed to X to show their excitement:

After Cha Eun Woo's photos with Hollywood actress, India Eisley went viral on January 27, rumours circulated that the two were romantically involved. However, the agency emphasised that the American actress would appear in the music video for Cha Eun Woo.

More about the True Beauty's actor upcoming solo album

It is anticipated that the physical album will be available in two versions: EQUAL and EACH. EACH is the exact opposite of the former, which radiates a warm-toned vibe.

The album's six-track track list was made public on February 5. The following are all the songs that are scheduled to be included on the album ENTITY:

너와 단둘이 (Alone with You)

Fu*king great time

STAY- Title track

WHERE AM I

You're The Best

Memories (CD Only)

After achieving considerable success in the K-drama field, the True Beauty actor is about to start on a solo trip involving various activities.

Furthermore, his first-ever fan concert, Mystery Elevator, which is scheduled across Asian locations, was officially announced on December 8, 2023. The fan-con tour will commence in Korea on February 17, 2024, after the release of his debut.

