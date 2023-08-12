"This has made my blood boil": Video of Conroe ISD bus monitor assaulting child leaves netizens outraged

A shocking video recently began doing the rounds online as an unidentified employee at Conroe Independent School District was seen assaulting a child. In the video, the employee in question, whose name is not known, was seen hurting a 17-year-old student who is in foster care. This happened on a school bus last Thursday when the youngster tried to pass the school employee.

The employee reportedly slapped the student with an unidentified object, and they fell down on the floor as a result. However, the individual in the video did not stop hurting the child.

Disclaimer: This video contains disturbing content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

The video went viral online and left internet users angry. They reacted to the same and said that it made their "blood boil."

Social media user's reaction to the incident (Image via Twitter/@CMategra)

"I hope they press charges" - Social media users were furious about the video featuring a Conroe employee hitting a child

As the video surfaced online social media users became furious and demanded that the employee be arrested. They wondered how one would be so insensitive and wished that the child's family had pressed charges. Individuals also believed that the 17-year-old had special needs and rushed to their defense.

Internet users react to the shocking video (Image via Twitter/@MondoMondaine)

Internet users react to the shocking video (Image via Twitter/@CatchUpFeed)

In the viral video, the man was also heard saying:

"Don't put your mother fuc*ing hands on me."

A student who was recording the incident said:

"You're on video, you just hit a kid!"

As per the New York Post, the employee in question was fired from the school as soon as the institute was made aware of the incident.

Officials and students shed light on the incident

A student, Alexa Perez, who witnessed the incident told The Post that she was shocked and said:

"I was honestly shocked, I never expected that I would see someone that is supposed to be a role model and a leader in our school, like a staff member. I would never think that they would put their hands on a kid."

Conroe ISD’s Communications Director, Sarah Blakelock, also shed light on the incident and said that she was disturbed by it.

"We are disturbed by this unacceptable behavior which is not representative of our hundreds of hard-working transportation staff." she said.

Sarah also said that the person confirmed that the employee in the video was fired and an investigation is currently underway.