"This makes no sense" - Netizens mock Sabrina Carpenter's 'Nonsense' outro at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore

Sabrina Carpenter, the American singer and actress, performed on the first three nights of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore this weekend. She has gone viral for her Nonsense outros in the past. However, the latest one has fans trolling the young artist.

The 24-year-old is known to change the lyrics of the outro of her 2022 song Nonsense on the fly, as per Billboard. The singer usually pays tribute to the city she is performing at the time. However, sometimes she sings some s*xually charged lyrics to the audience as well. On March 4, 2024, on the third night of the Singapore leg of the Eras Tour, she sang:

"This crowd ate me up like I’m an omelet/ I swear I’m coming back here, that’s a promise/ You cleared all my Singa-pores, I’m flawless."

Expand Tweet

The impromptu lines made the crowd laugh and cheer for Sabrina. However, fans online took the opportunity to mock the seemingly awkward lyrics. She also cleared up a debate about the night's lyrics.

Netizens react to Sabrina Carpenter's Nonsense outro on Eras Tour in Singapore

Expand Tweet

Sabrina Carpenter has accompanied her friend Taylor Swift for the international leg of her Eras Tour, performing in Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and more. She was also present as the opening act for Swift's concerts in Singapore.

Her setlist included many hit songs, such as Read Your Mind, Feather, Vicious, Already Over, Tornado's Warnings, Opposite, Fast Times, and Because I Like a Boy.

However, the track that has become the crowd favorite is Nonsense, where Sabrina Carpenter sings an improvised version of the lyrics that changes every show. The original outro read:

"This song catchier than chickenpox is/ I bet your house is where my other sock is/ Woke up this morning, thought I’d write a pop hit, ha-ha/ How quickly can you take your clothes off? Pop quiz."

Expand Tweet

On Monday, the third night of the Singapore concert, Sabrina Carpenter said the audience ate her up like an "omelet" that made many fans confused for being an "almond."

As per People, this resulted in netizens trolling the singer for her alleged lack of rhyming skills. Some mocked the way she changed Singapore to "Singa-pores." Carpenter cleared the air by simply tweeting:

"omelette"

Some of the reactions from fans are given below.

Netizens troll Sabrina's lyrics. (Image via Twitter/PopCrave)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sabrina was also the talk of the town after reportedly paying tribute to her alleged current beau, Barry Keoghan, who was in the crowd when she performed on night 2, March 3, 2024, in Singapore.

Expand Tweet

She sang the new lyrics of the Nonsense song that night, saying:

"He said that he wishes he was on me / Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi / Singapore, I hope you like my songy!"

Moments after finishing her song, Sabrina Carpenter runs into Barry's arms, and the actor her around in a circle before walking with her into the wings at Singapore National Stadium, as per Entertainment Tonight.

The Feather singer and the Saltburn actor were first linked in December 2023. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore is scheduled for March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 at the National Stadium, Marina Bay Sands, as per The NY Post.