"This makes me sick to my stomach": Miami Seaquarium garners backlash after Lolita Orca captivity story goes viral

Miami Seaquarium recently came under hot waters after several social media users actively posted about an Orca named Lolita, who has been held at the said seaquarium since 1970. However, the matter became more intense after Phil Demers, a Twitter user, shared a time-lapse video of Lolita, the Orca, on June 26, 2023.
As the video showed the grim conditions of the tank and the Orca’s health condition, the Twitter user was sued by the Miami Seaquarium for defamation. However, Phil also shared a copy of the lawsuit on Twitter and said:
While Phil continues to spread the message to boycott the seaquarium for captivating the Orca, many social media users reposted the message and joined the movement. At the same time, Phil has also started a fundraiser on GoFundMe, which is to cover the costs of his travel and more to fight the case. The About section of his fundraiser says:
Phil has managed to collect $9,700 CAD as 305 donors donated to the cause.
On the other hand, while Phil and other social media users posted about the Orca only to raise awareness about the same and draw the attention of the Miami Seaquarium, the latter has garnered a ton of backlash, as one user also commented on Phil’s video, and said:
Social media users react to Miami Seaquarium not releasing Lolita the Orca for 53 years
The internet was flooded with pictures, videos, posts, and comments about the aquatic animal, who has been living in the Seaquarium tank for 53 years. Some netizens also talked about the poor conditions of the tank, while others continued to question the seaquarium’s motive, as the Orca is no longer on display for the public.
As Phil Dermers shared the eye-opening video, here is how social media users reacted:
At the moment, the Miami Seaquarium has not responded to the backlash, except for suing the Twitter user.