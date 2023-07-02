"This makes me sick to my stomach": Miami Seaquarium garners backlash after Lolita Orca captivity story goes viral

Miami Seaquarium recently came under hot waters after several social media users actively posted about an Orca named Lolita, who has been held at the said seaquarium since 1970. However, the matter became more intense after Phil Demers, a Twitter user, shared a time-lapse video of Lolita, the Orca, on June 26, 2023.

Phil Demers @walruswhisperer NEW VIDEO: This time lapsed video was taken on June 26, 2023 above the Miami Seaquarium and their last surviving orca Lolita, and pacific white-sided dolphin Li’i. They are no longer on public display as their tanks and health deteriorate. Please boycott the Miami Seaquarium. NEW VIDEO: This time lapsed video was taken on June 26, 2023 above the Miami Seaquarium and their last surviving orca Lolita, and pacific white-sided dolphin Li’i. They are no longer on public display as their tanks and health deteriorate. Please boycott the Miami Seaquarium. https://t.co/WR6CnkUwP9

As the video showed the grim conditions of the tank and the Orca’s health condition, the Twitter user was sued by the Miami Seaquarium for defamation. However, Phil also shared a copy of the lawsuit on Twitter and said:

Phil Demers @walruswhisperer BREAKING: I’ve just been served with a lawsuit by the Miami Seaquarium for publishing drone footage of their last surviving orca Lolita. I look forward to defending myself and continuing my fight for whales. They will never silence me! BREAKING: I’ve just been served with a lawsuit by the Miami Seaquarium for publishing drone footage of their last surviving orca Lolita. I look forward to defending myself and continuing my fight for whales. They will never silence me! https://t.co/oOQOWcfFMw

While Phil continues to spread the message to boycott the seaquarium for captivating the Orca, many social media users reposted the message and joined the movement. At the same time, Phil has also started a fundraiser on GoFundMe, which is to cover the costs of his travel and more to fight the case. The About section of his fundraiser says:

Phil plans to collect $10,000 CAD from GoFundMe as he gets sued by Miami Seaquarium. (Image via GoFundMe)via

Phil has managed to collect $9,700 CAD as 305 donors donated to the cause.

On the other hand, while Phil and other social media users posted about the Orca only to raise awareness about the same and draw the attention of the Miami Seaquarium, the latter has garnered a ton of backlash, as one user also commented on Phil’s video, and said:

Social media users bashed the Miami Seaquarium after Lolita's video from the dirty tank went viral on social media: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to Miami Seaquarium not releasing Lolita the Orca for 53 years

The internet was flooded with pictures, videos, posts, and comments about the aquatic animal, who has been living in the Seaquarium tank for 53 years. Some netizens also talked about the poor conditions of the tank, while others continued to question the seaquarium’s motive, as the Orca is no longer on display for the public.

dara faye @darafaye



It would really be a shame if they ended up Streisand Effecting themselves because of it. 🙃🫠 The @MiamiSeaquarium has filed a lawsuit over the drone footage of their abused orca’s living conditions.It would really be a shame if they ended up Streisand Effecting themselves because of it. 🙃🫠 The @MiamiSeaquarium has filed a lawsuit over the drone footage of their abused orca’s living conditions. It would really be a shame if they ended up Streisand Effecting themselves because of it. 🙃🫠 https://t.co/KJPUtbEUJc

As Phil Dermers shared the eye-opening video, here is how social media users reacted:

Social media users bashed the Miami Seaquarium after Lolita's video from the dirty tank went viral on social media: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

At the moment, the Miami Seaquarium has not responded to the backlash, except for suing the Twitter user.

