"This man is truly evil"- Fans lash out at David Zaslav after Coyote vs. Acme faces potential shelving

WB's CEO, David Zaslav, has yet again managed to earn the wrath of netizens after reports of Coyote vs. Acme's potential shelving came out in the open. Zaslav has already been a negative figure in the industry for fans, especially after his stance during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

David Zaslav has also been credited with canceling some finished projects like Batgirl for tax write-off purposes, which had angered fans. This time, he is facing further backlash because the WB CEO allegedly did not even watch Coyote vs. Acme before deciding not to release it.

Moreover, the other three execs responsible for taking the call about the film were also reportedly not invested in the project completely, even before deciding the future of the film. CEOs and co-chairpersons of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, reportedly only saw the "director's cut."

Fans have expressed their disappointment with the film's cancelation and their anger at David Zaslav, whose decisions have ruined multiple WB projects that could have worked well for fans.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Coyote vs. Acme (Image via X)

Fans disappointed with WB and David Zaslav's alleged decision to shelve Coyote vs. Acme

Despite receiving good audience scores in the preview screenings, Coyote vs. Acme has undergone a complicated process. The film reportedly stood to make $35 – $40 million on the tax write-down. WB wanted $75 – $80 million from a buyer but did not want to negotiate.

Though the film received some exciting buyers and good offers from Paramount, Netflix, and Amazon, WB did not ultimately sell the project, much to the amazement of fans.

Speaking about the movie, Paul Scheer, who was at that screening, told The Wrap:

"What was so exciting was that it felt like the film captured the voice of the Looney Tunes that we love in a way none of the other feature versions have ever done."

Fans expressed their frustration and took to Discussing Film's X post about David Zaslav and Coyote vs. Acme:

A tweet reply to DF's post about Coyote vs. Acme (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Coyote vs. Acme (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Coyote vs. Acme (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Coyote vs. Acme (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Coyote vs. Acme (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Coyote vs. Acme (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Coyote vs. Acme (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Coyote vs. Acme (Image via X)

The future of Coyote vs. Acme is still not entirely fixed, but most can predict that this will be another one of WB's decisions that fans will detest.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE