“This is not modern spider man 2”: Hilarious memes errupt as Jared Leto climbs Empire State Building to announce Thirty Seconds to Mars tour dates 

Jared Leto climbed the Empire State Building on November 9, 2023, to announce his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars's new tour, SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024. The tour is scheduled to take place from March to September 2024 across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The actor and singer became the first person to ever climb said building for a stunt. The singer elaborated on his stunt in an exclusive interview with Today after his climb, stating:

"I was more excited than nervous, to tell you the truth. But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. It's incredible. To watch the sunrise overlooking the city that's meant so much to me. Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true."

Since the band's tour announcement, the stunt has gone viral, inspiring hilarious memes from netizens in response, as demonstrated by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Jared Leto Empire State Building Climb (Image via X @DailyLoud)

Netizens react to Jared Leto's Empire State Building Climb

Netizens were quick to react to Jared Leto's Empire State Building climbing stunt, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter. Many expressed their astonishment at the stunt and posted memes that asked why the actor did the stunt in the first place.

Others called out the stunt as extreme or dreaded the return of a second Morbius film or joked that the stunt would be seen as a security threat like the climbing of the building by the titular ape in the King Kong films.

Check out some of the reactions from netizens:

In his own Instagram channel, Jared Leto further elaborated on the stunt, stating in a post on November 9, 2023:

"I've had a fascination with the Empire State Building, the “world’s number one attraction”, since I was a kid. Not sure if it was Guinness world records, King Kong, but something about this iconic structure always captured my imagination."

The singer continued in the statement:

"Built in just 13 short months, in one of the greatest cities in the world it has always been a powerful symbol to me of all the possibilities in life.As many of you also know, I love to climb. It’s one of the few things I’ve found that takes me away from some of the pressures of life and helps me to find a bit of freedom and equanimity."

Aside from his music career, Jared Leto is also known for his acting career, where he achieved critical acclaim with his role as Raymond Rayon, a transgender woman, in the film Dallas Buyers Club. The role won the actor the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2014 Academy Awards. It also won him the Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture award at the 2014 Golden Globes.