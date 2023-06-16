“This is why we must reject modernity”: Brandon Jackson Amazon smart home drama explained as racism controversy leaves netizens baffled

A loyal user of Amazon products, Brandon Jackson of Baltimore, Maryland, recently faced severe trouble as he was locked out of his smart home account. This happened after a delivery driver made the claim that he heard a racial slur through Brandon Jackson's doorbell. Brandon shared the details about his Amazon Echo device shutdown in a blog post.

The blog soon went viral on the internet. A social media user @savingtradition reacted to the Amazon smart home lockout news and wrote:

Brandon Jackson said that a package got delivered to his home on May 24, 2023, and after that, his Amazon Echo devices were shut down.

In his blog post, he mentioned that all the devices at his house are connected through Amazon Echo. When his device stopped responding, he initially thought that someone tried to access his account and as a result, he was locked out of it.

However, when he contacted a customer executive, he was told in an accusatory tone that the delivery driver heard racist remarks from his Roong doorbell and thus his Amazon Echo has been shut down.

Brandon said that he also checked the video surveillance cameras at his home and found that no such comments were made through the device. He said that it was likely that the delivery driver misheard it since he was wearing headphones.

Notably, after a week-long shutdown, Brandon regained access to his Amazon Echo account on May 31, 2023.

Moreover, Brandon mentioned on his blog that he was not completely living in the dark.

"I was not truly in the dark for a week. My smart home runs mostly locally and Alexa really is just a polymorphic interface. I was just able to use Siri."

Brandon Jackson's Amazon Echo shutdown: Netizens think Amazon should have responded in better fashion

Social media users came across Brandon's blog where he shared the details about the Amazon Echo drama. Several internet users felt it was scary and that Amazon could do this to anyone.

Amazon said that the customer did not act inappropriately and they are working to resolve this issue

Following the incident, Amazon said in a statement that the customer's behavior was not inappropriate:

"We work hard to provide customers with a great experience while also ensuring drivers who deliver Amazon packages feel safe."

They further mentioned that they are directly coordinating with Brandon Jackson to address their concern and to prevent these issues from happening in the near future.

