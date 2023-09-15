"This is new level of fame": Beyoncé and Taylor Swift reporter job listing at USA Today sparks wild reactions online

Taylor Swift and Beyonce news coverage will now have dedicated reporters in two media publications, USA Today and The Tennessean. The job listings were posted by the parent holding company of the two publications, Gannett Co., Inc., and were listed on USA Today’s official Twitter on September 13, 2023.

Expand Tweet

The job description for the Taylor Swift Reporter posting defines the ideal candidate as:

“A driven, creative and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career.”

The job description for the Beyonce Knowles Carter Reporter role reads:

“This reporter will identify why the star’s influence continues to expand and the effect it is having on the music and business worlds. The successful candidate also will tap into stories about the Beyhive, her protective fanbase that propels the image and relevance of the artist.”

The postings have since gone viral, drawing wild reactions, as evident by the tweet below, in which a netizen states that the postings signify a new level of fame for the two singers.

Expand Tweet

Fans and media pose contrasting reactions to Taylor Swift and Beyonce’s job postings

Fans were quick to react to the Taylor Swift and Beyonce job postings, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Fans were generally positive in their reception of the postings, with some even stating that they were likely to apply for said positions.

However, the postings have come under fire from reporters, with some pointing out how the role comes at a time when the parent company, Gannett, has downsized in other critical areas to nearly 47%. Many have pointed out that while such new roles might generate website traffic, they do not cater to the need for local journalism or more complex investigative pieces.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gannett’s Chief Content Officer, Kristin Roberts, responded to the criticisms in a press release to CBS News:

“Gannet is committed to serving our communities across America with journalism that is essential to millions of readers, viewers and listeners. And that includes providing our audience with content they crave.”

In journalism, it isn’t unusual for individual reporters to find beats on unique topics and make careers out of it. Some have suggested that, given the popularity and output of stars like the two singers, it is entirely reasonable to have such positions.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift is currently considered one of the top female performers in the music industry, with her current Eras tour set to be the largest revenue-generating live event by a single performer in recent history, with projections over $5 billion.

Beyonce is no less popular, with her current Renaissance tour setting the record for the biggest musical event by a black female singer in recent history, with a gross revenue predicted to be over $2.4 Billion.