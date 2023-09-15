"This is outrageous": Rosa Parks Early Learning Center video sparks mass outrage as family takes legal action

On August 21, 2023, an autistic and nonverbal toddler attending Ohio’s Rosa Parks Early Learning Center was allegedly hit by an employee, causing him to fall and hit the floor in a hallway.

In the video that has now become viral on the internet, 3-year-old Braylen Tootle is seen running in a hallway while the accused employee chases after him and eventually gets hold of him. Later, he is seen striking the little boy, making him fall down. Following this, the employee was spotted picking the toddler up by his feet and carrying him away. The surveillance footage was first posted without any audio on Facebook.

Initially, the parents of the kid had no clue how their child got hurt as the Rosa Parks Early Learning Center informed them that he hit his head accidentally without providing the exact details. However, the Child Protective Services later discovered what had actually happened and informed Braylen’s parents about the assault and also gave them a copy of the security camera footage.

In the wake of this inicdent, the parents have now sought legal action against the Rosa Parks employee. As per USA Today, the law firm Wright and Schulte is representing them. Meanwhile, the viral video has stirred up mass outrage on social media. In this regard, an Instagram user, @secretcharming_, commented under @hollywoodunlocked’s post, saying that the act is "outrageous."

Netizens furious as the Rosa Parks employee faces online backlash for reportedly hitting an autistic child

Last month, a 3-year-old student of Dayton Public School from Dayton, southern Ohio, who also attends Rosa Parks Early Learning Center, was reportedly manhandled at the latter institution.

The autistic and nonverbal Braylen Tootle was running down the hallway of Rosa Parks when one of their employees chased him down and hit him, causing him to fall down and hurt his head. Not only that, but the perpetrator later dragged him up by his feet and carried him away. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

The incident happened on August 21, but Rosa Parks did not reveal the facts to the victim’s parents and passed it off as an accident. However, on September 11, Child Protective Services contacted and informed them about the reality of the incident, disclosing what they found upon investigation. As evidence, they also provided the parents with surveillance footage.

Upon learning what really happened with their kid, the parents have now sought legal action and have allegedly filed criminal charges against the Rosa Parks employee. They are being represented by attorney Michael Wright from the Wright and Schulte law firm, who confirmed to USA Today that the employee was fired by Rosa Parks.

Taneshia Lindsay, the mother of the victim, told the news outlet how Rosa Parks Early Learning Center officials were aware of her child’s medical condition and hid the matter from them despite knowing that the kid was autistic and nonverbal. She further stated:

“It’s depressing that I have to see that video over and over again, and relive that.”

Likewise, his father, Robert Tootle, said how the video “made me mad.”

In the aftermath of the incident and the video now becoming viral, it has sparked fury among netizens with people demanding justice. In fact, under the comment section of @hollywoodunlocked’s post on Instagram, people have suggested that firing the Rosa Parks employee wasn’t enough and that he should be behind bars.

Fortunately, Braylen Tootle was checked and cleared by a medical specialist and was doing fine as of Thursday. However, experts have urged his parents to keep close tabs on him and monitor his body language to determine if he is doing fine.

So far, neither the Dayton Police Department nor Dayton Public School has commented on the incident. However, the interim superintendent of the latter, Dr. David Lawrence, stated on its official website that the district was working to ensure that all its 2300 employees are trained and qualified henceforth to prevent such incidents in the future.

The statement also confirmed that the employee was no longer employed, further assuring the parents that the safety of the students was Dayton Public School’s number one priority.