Where was the missing boy in Dayton Ohio found? FB livestream video slammed amid search for Lucas Rosales

A Facebook video, which was part of a live video, is creating a ruckus on the internet as the user shows a body, allegedly of Lucas Rosales, floating in the water during a search. As per the social media user who uploaded the video, he saw the body floating and immediately recorded a video and shared it on social media. However, he then put up more posts on Facebook claiming how the police "banged" his door and asked him to delete the video.

In the post, he talked about how he had never seen anything like that before. He said:

Social media user who shared the video of the body claimed that the police came and asked to delete the video. (Image via Twitter)

However, as he posted the video, which was saved by multiple users on social media, he became the subject of massive backlash. While it was not confirmed through the video if it was really Lucas Rosales, it was later clarified by the police that they did find a body in the river near downtown Dayton. However, it is still not specified by the police if it is really Lucas.

The authorities have claimed that the body is that of a young boy who is between the ages of 6 and 9. However, a few social media users are convinced that it is indeed Lucas Rosales since the clothes match those of the body found in the river.

Brandi Churchwell @BrandiNChurch Twitter I need your help. 7 year old #lucasrosales is a #missingchild from right by my old home. He went missing at the lake where I used to fish. I’m not big on conspiracies, but something isn’t right about this & there’s A LOT of speculation... #Dayton Twitter I need your help. 7 year old #lucasrosales is a #missingchild from right by my old home. He went missing at the lake where I used to fish. I’m not big on conspiracies, but something isn’t right about this & there’s A LOT of speculation... #Dayton https://t.co/KglE3o0bws

Netizens react to social media user posting video of body found in the river, believed to be missing boy Lucas Rosales

While it has been made clear by the police that it is not yet confirmed if the body found in the river was really Lucas Rosales, as the identification process can take several weeks. However, social media users were quick to hop on to various platforms and bash the user who shared the disturbing video.

Social media users reacted to the video of the body in the river shared on social media. (Image via Twitter)

Lucas Rosales went missing on April 29 when his family was visiting the Eastwood MetroPark

Police had been actively searching for 7-year-old Lucas Rosales, who went missing on April 29 while his family was visiting Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton, Ohio. However, as the police found the unidentified body of a juvenile, they are now considering the possibility that the body is Lucas’. However, at the moment, nothing has been confirmed by the parents or the authorities.

Furthermore, all through the search process, the Dayton Fire Department employed specialized search capabilities, including seven search dogs from Buckeye Search and Rescue, along with Dayton Police and Beavercreek Fire crews. The search encompassed both land and water, including a water-based K-9 search and the use of sonar components.

Chloe @Chloe_DXM Police have confirmed a body between the age of 6-9 has been found in the water in Dayton #Ohio . It’s not confirmed yet that this is Lucas Rosales, but from a Facebook live video it’s pretty certain it is. Prayers for the family and all who loved that sweet boy. Police have confirmed a body between the age of 6-9 has been found in the water in Dayton #Ohio . It’s not confirmed yet that this is Lucas Rosales, but from a Facebook live video it’s pretty certain it is. Prayers for the family and all who loved that sweet boy. https://t.co/kGsbMJ90Wu

Talking about the reported body in the water, Lieutenant Jeffrey Thomas of Dayton Police said:

“Upon arrival, crews did locate a body in the water and the body was retrieved. That body was a juvenile male and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office arrived on the scene.”

Dayton 24/7 Now @dayton247now The search for 7-year-old Lucas Rosales continues after he went missing on Saturday near Eastwood MetroPark. @malena247now has the latest. The search for 7-year-old Lucas Rosales continues after he went missing on Saturday near Eastwood MetroPark. @malena247now has the latest. https://t.co/yIj5NFepQo

At the moment, the police are waiting for the family to identify the body, and hence, it can take several weeks to confirm anything.

