What happened to Samantha Humphrey? Body found in Mohawk river amid search for missing 14-year-old

As the search for Samantha Humphrey, who went missing three months ago, went on, a body was recovered in the Mohawk River in Schenectady, New York. Authorities have not yet confirmed if the body found was that of Samantha.

However, her family believes that the body found is Samantha's. A family member of the teenager also shared a post on social media in which they said that the search for Samantha has now come to an end.

In the post, a family member wrote,

"When a s*** day becomes an even more terrible day, but at least now there is closure of sorts. We’ve all dreaded this day and here it is."

Dan Levy @dlevywnyt BREAKING NEWS - Schenectady Police say the autopsy on the body pulled from the Mohawk River Wednesday afternoon is completed and results will be available on Monday at the earliest. Multiple sources tell me the body IS Samantha Humphrey. BREAKING NEWS - Schenectady Police say the autopsy on the body pulled from the Mohawk River Wednesday afternoon is completed and results will be available on Monday at the earliest. Multiple sources tell me the body IS Samantha Humphrey. https://t.co/KSvHwI28cP

Meanwhile, Police Chief Eric Clifford told CBS6 that a body was found by fishermen who were present near the river at around 2.37 pm on Wednesday.

Clifford further said,

"I don't really want to put that connection together. I know that's what everybody is thinking right now. It's just too premature for that to happen. We hope that we'll have information tomorrow."

All you need to know about the sudden disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the 14-year-old teenager

Samantha Humphrey, the 14-year-old teenager, went missing last year on November 25, 2022. As per Newsweek, she met her ex-boyfriend at around 11 pm in Riverside Park.

It was further reported that her ex-boyfriend was the last person she made a call to and who saw her alive. There have also been numerous reports that the two had a tumultuous relationship.

Samantha Humphrey was also seen on surveillance camera footage shortly before midnight on November 25. In the footage, she is seen wearing the same jacket she was wearing when she left her house.

Jaclin Humphrey, Samantha's mother, also said that the teenager had told the family and the counselors at her school that her ex-boyfriend was abusive.

Results of autopsy of the body found in the Mohawk River awaited

According to reports, an autopsy was performed on the body that was found in the river on Thursday. The results of the autopsy are expected to be released by Monday.

As soon as the family started speculating that the body was Samantha's, divers started searching the river on Thursday to find more evidence.

On Wednesday, Stephanie Kegney, Samantha Humphrey's family friend, shared a social media post. In the post, she shared pictures of the teenager and wrote,

“This is SAMANTHA HUMPHREY. Her body was located today. Know her name, her face, her story. A 14-year-old child was taken violently from this earth. We will stand by the family as we get justice for Sam. Please give the family time. Please send prayers, good vibes, everything.”

The post further read,

“The family asked me to make the update. They need to focus on grieving and holding onto one another.”

She further wrote that law enforcement will release information about the case in the coming days.

GoFundMe to find the teenager (Image via snip from GoFundMe)

Apart from this, Samantha's family also started a GoFundMe in November so that they could raise money to hire a private investigator to find their daughter. The goal of the fundraiser was to raise $5,000, and it was organized by Jaclyn Humphrey.

Poll : 0 votes