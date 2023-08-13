"This is quite legendary": Fans react as Tom Brady was spotted attending BLACKPINK's Born Pink concert

Former NFL champion Tom Brady was spotted at BLACKPINK's BORN PINK North American encore tour held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 11, 2023. When fans noticed him attending the concert, they went wild and wondered if he is a BLINK as well. Later, however, Tom Brady took to his social media account to explain the reason for his attendance.

Tom Brady clarifying the reason he attended Born Pink concert (Image via Tom [email protected])

He mentioned that he was accompanying his daughter to the concert and captioned the post as:

"This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken"

Needless to say, fans took to social media to react to the viral photos and videos of him enjoying the concert amid the enthusiastic crowd. Fans who follow both the NFL and BLACKPINK thought that this was a legendary combination and shared their thoughts on social media as well.

Fan reacting to Tom Brady's appearance at Born Pink concert (Image via Trillasaurus)

"You will always be famous": BLINKs go gaga over Tom Brady's presence at BLACKPINK's BORN PINK concert

Given that the former NFL player attended BLACKPINK's Born Pink concert, fans from both sections are elated and ecstatic. Some fans are even suggesting that it's the group's popularity that brought Tom Brady to the concert, and he was attending to enjoy it with his daughter, who is one of the biggest admirers of the group.

While some fans believe the player didn't completely immerse himself in the experience and was focused on fulfilling his fatherly duty, many also praised him for being a good dad.

Needless to say, BLINKs were proud to see various well-known and famous personalities attending BLACKPINK's performance, and they hoped that they enjoyed the show without any issues. Check out how fans are reacting to Tom Brady's attendance at the aforementioned concert:

Fan reacting to Tom Brady's appearance at Born Pink concert (Image via lilogurl88)

Fan reacting to Tom Brady's appearance at Born Pink concert (Image via PeterBenson1969)

Fan reacting to Tom Brady's appearance at Born Pink concert (Image via gojohonnyo)

Fan reacting to Tom Brady's appearance at Born Pink concert (Image via [email protected])

Fan reacting to Tom Brady's appearance at Born Pink concert (Image via BLACKPINKGLOBAL @Twitter)

Fan reacting to Tom Brady's appearance at Born Pink concert (Image via [email protected])

Fan reacting to Tom Brady's appearance at Born Pink concert (Image via kihiwiki @Twitter)

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. is a former American football quarterback with a 23-season career in the National Football League (NFL). He played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons and had a pivotal role in the team's success from 2001 to 2019. During his last three seasons, he was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is widely acclaimed as the greatest quarterback in history.

Meanwhile, the female group BLACKPINK emerged as a South Korean girl group brought together by YG Entertainment. Comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, the group made their debut in August 2016, with the single album Square One, housing their inaugural chart-toppers on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart (Whistle) and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart (Boombayah).

The BORN PINK WORLD Tour is presently the second global concert tour by the South Korean girl group, Blackpink, designed to promote their second Korean studio album, Born Pink. On October 15, 2022, the tour kicked off in Seoul, South Korea.

BLACKPINK'S BORN PINK world tour will conclude on August 26, 2023.