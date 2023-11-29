"This recording is gonna be clutch": Nardo Wick security video sparks outrage over brutal treatment of rapper's fan 

A video of American rapper Nardo Wick’s team member brutally assaulting a fan has gone viral across social media. The rapper was performing at Club Skye in Tampa, where the incident occurred. At around 1:15 am on Monday, November 27, 2023, a 20-year-old fan saw the singer leave the venue, later approaching him for a photo.

However, in a turn of events, he was aggressively attacked by Wick’s entourage. Although the singer released a statement addressing the same, netizens have taken into account the violent behavior of the men in the video, expressing outrage over the occurrence.

Netizen reacts to the viral assault video (Image via X)

For those unfamiliar, Nardo Wick is a 21-year-old rapper who hails from Jacksonville, Florida. He began releasing tracks online in 2020 and was quick to amass popularity. His song Who Want Smoke is one of his most popular tracks.

Law enforcement revealed to Billboard that the victim was in "critical but stable condition” following the attack.

“Should be charged with attempt manslaughter immediately”: Netizens express outrage over viral Nardo Wick security video

TMZ was the first to report on the brutal assault. In the viral video, one could see a man approaching the rapper on Monday night before being punched repeatedly by two men, presumably the rapper’s security. Nardo Wick can also be heard asking his men to “chill” in the background.

Meanwhile, the fan's mother expressed her displeasure about the incident on social media.

“I want everyone to see what these mother f**kers did to my son!!!!! At no point was my son aggressive at no f**kin point did he show any sign of harm!!! My son wanted a stupid f**kin picture with his favorite artist!!!! And This is what he gets!!!!!!! I am sick to my stomach to think about how this could have turned out!!!!," the victim's mother wrote on Facebook.

Internet users were flabbergasted by the video, which has amassed over 10 million views across social media platforms. Many hoped that the attackers would be held responsible for their actions. Several netizens opined that they should be legally reprimanded by the law.

The Tampa Police Department released a statement following the incident. They announced that they were “interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information that would assist in identifying the suspects.”

Nardo Wick releases statement after video goes viral

On Wednesday, November 29, the Knock Knock rapper released a statement on Instagram to announce that he does not condone violence. He went on to apologize to the victim and his mother. Wick also claimed that he sent his mobile number to the victim’s mother so that they could communicate about the incident.

“I cant control another grown man actions, I ain’t know that was gone happen, and I was made when it happened. I tried to stop it as u can see in the video, and if somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was," a part of Wick's statement reads.

Rapper releases statement after assault video goes viral (Image via nardowick/Instagram)

Nardo Wick ended his statement by saying that his team’s actions were not “gangsta or cool in no type of way.”