"This is ridiculous": Backlash ensues as Dylan Mulvaney is reportedly charging $40,000 to speak on women empowerment in colleges

Dylan Mulvaney has made her way back to the headlines after the @LibsofTikTik account on Twitter claimed that the trans influencer was charging $40,000 for speaking on women empowerment in various colleges in the US. Many social media users are also alleging that Dylan’s agent, Crista Spadafore, has confirmed the same.

This comes after the Bud Light controversy, which made many brands pull their collabs from the influencer, and she was allegedly left without work for a long time.

The fiasco started shortly after Mulvaney hopped on to social media and claimed that she was looking for work, and is now open to booking speaking gigs at universities. In an Instagram story, the trans influencer wrote:

"University and College friends! I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit."

However, as Mulvaney shared the Instagram story about her being available for college gigs, she also attached a link to a Creative Arts Agency, which claimed that she specializes "in topics such as LGBTQIA+ advocacy, social media, women’s empowerment and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).”

Needless to say, the alleged reports about Dylan Mulvaney asking for $40,000 for speaking gigs did not seem to sit well with social media users, as many bashed her for charging an enormous amount.

Social media users lashed out at Dylan for allegedly charging $40,000 to speak about Women Empowerment at colleges. (Image via Twitter)

Netizens’ claims about Dylan Mulvaney charging $40,000 for college gigs leave social media users outraged

Dylan Mulvaney has been in the limelight for a while now, given the contrversy surrounding her collaboration with BudLight. However, she is now being called out by Twitterati for charging exorbitant rates for speaking opportunities.

Many of the posts calling out Mulvaney on Twitter also consistently used wrong pronouns for the influencer, who uses she/her or they/them pronouns.

At the moment, it cannot be said if the news about her charges is true, as the influencer has not spoken up on the matter.