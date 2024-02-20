"This is so rude and disrespectful": Fans angered as a video of INFINITE's Woohyun being allegedly assaulted during his concert lands on the internet

On Tuesday, February 20, a netizen's post about a fan touching INFINITE's Woohyun during his recent solo concert in Hong Kong garnered attention on the internet, angering several fans and netizens. Given that the K-pop idols of certain K-pop groups often roll out their solo projects, Woohyun also kickstarted his solo tour, Arbor Day 3-Whitree, in December last year.

While most of his concerts have had smooth sailing, his recent show in Hong Kong on February 17 and 18 was much talked about on the internet following the surface of a netizen's fan cam from the concert. The video revealed as the idol was going around the venue, interacting closely with his fans, one woman was seen touching his chest and stomach inappropriately.

As a reaction, the idol was seen jumping at her touch and immediately moved away from the woman. This naturally led to a heated debate on the internet as they called out the individual who allegedly assaulted the idol. While interacting physically with K-pop idols can be accepted to a certain level, fans expressed that respecting the artists' boundaries and not taking them for granted is always necessary.

Fans criticize a fan's allegedly inappropriate behavior towards INFINITE's Woohyun during his recent solo concert in Hong Kong

Housed under Woollim Entertainment is the six-piece veteran K-pop boy group INFINITE, formed in 2010. While the second-generation band grew popular for their addictive and heartwrenching music, they've also branched out by releasing solo singles and albums and organizing solo tours and concerts.

Rolling out his third solo tour is the member Woohyun, who revealed his Arbor Day 3-WHITREE, which made and will continue to make several stops across Asia. While fans were thrilled to see the veteran group's members active in the music industry after a long pause, their excitement was soon fueled after they came across the unsettling video showcasing an interaction between Woohyun and an audience member.

Those familiar with K-pop concerts would be aware that K-pop idols often like to go to the floor level of the stadiums to get a closer look at the fans gathered to watch their show and interact with them momentarily. While at most times, netizens get a glimpse of wholesome interactions between K-pop idols and the fans in the audience, sometimes it leads to potentially dangerous and inappropriate incidents.

One such event unfolded at Woohyun's Hong Kong show, where he went to the stage to interact with the audience at the floor level. While he was holding hands and singing with a group of fans, a woman from the group was seen touching the idol at his chest and stomach. Upon viewing the video and the idol's startled and uncomfortable reaction, fans grew furious.

They immediately called out people who took advantage of the idol's love for his fans and criticized people for not respecting his boundaries. Given that these incidents could harm Woohyun physically and mentally, fans have been warning people about the etiquette required to follow when interacting with K-pop idols or celebrities in general.