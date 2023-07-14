"This screams I decided not to do research": American tourist Lexi Jordan trolled over Amalfi Coast rant 

TikToker Lexi Jordan has garnered immense backlash online after criticizing Amalfi Coast’s transportation system. The influencer took to the video sharing platform to slam the southern Italy coastline after having an inconvenient travel. While exaggerating, she called it “literal manual labor” to get to the destination. Netizens have since taken to social media to blast the TikToker for not doing substantial research prior to her vacation.

Netizen responds to the viral TikTok video (Image via Twitter)

Lexi Jordan hails from Denver. She mostly posts lifestyle and travel vlogs on the social networking site. She recently acquired over multimillion views across the internet after her now-infamous Amalfi Coast video went viral. She said in the video that was uploaded on Tuesday that all TikTok users who posted about the location "deserves jail time" for not giving netizens "disclaimers."

“First of all, it is impossible to get here. You have to fly into Naples, then you have to take a train from Naples to Sorento. Then you have to stand in 90 degree weather waiting for a ferry to get on a ferry with all of your luggage.”

Adam Singer @AdamSinger Wait why are we blaming influencers here let's speak to the Amalfi Coast manager Wait why are we blaming influencers here let's speak to the Amalfi Coast manager https://t.co/6wturfTQCn

The influencer also added that she had been travelling across Europe for the past two weeks. It seems like she was hinting that she had packed heftily for the trip. She went on to add:

“To get to the highest points, the beautiful hotel with the gorgeous this… there is no streets here. There’s no cars driving. So you have to walk up 160 stairs with all of your luggage to get to the top of this gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous area with beautiful views"

Jordan went on to say that they had to deal with a power cut as the small town "doesn't have the infrasturcture to support this tourism."

Netizens respond to Lexi Jordan’s viral Amalfi Coast video

Internet users relentlessly trolled Jordan and were unimpressed with her slamming Amalfi Coast. Many opined that she should have done thorough research before booking her travels. Others accused her of making a big issue out of a small situation. Some tweets online read:

Sam @samddoubleg @AdamSinger Americans call it “manual labor” because they have to haul around a 50lb suitcase on cobblestone streets and up/down flights of stairs. Life hack: just bring a carry-on and enjoy the view. @AdamSinger Americans call it “manual labor” because they have to haul around a 50lb suitcase on cobblestone streets and up/down flights of stairs. Life hack: just bring a carry-on and enjoy the view.

The Chad @SpacChad @AdamSinger Apparently no one in the history of humanity has ever been to the Amalfi coast before influencers @AdamSinger Apparently no one in the history of humanity has ever been to the Amalfi coast before influencers

Willie Stellson @MayorDadler @WeNotSocks Guys I had to carry my own luggage and go on an amazing adventure. I’m so mad! @WeNotSocks Guys I had to carry my own luggage and go on an amazing adventure. I’m so mad!

David @armano @AdamSinger Why does this person even bother traveling? @AdamSinger Why does this person even bother traveling?

Influencer uploads second video slamming the holiday destination

In a follow-up video, Lexi Jordan clarified that she did not have to “lift a finger” and that her boyfriend and the bellhop carried the luggage up the stairs. She also said:

“The only thing I was hoping to shed some light on is it’s not as easy to get here as some people make it seem. It’s actually quite difficult and time intensive. While the views are gorgeous, you’re staying along the water, there is amazing food and amazing people it is not as easy as it might seem. So if you want to come here, definitely make the time investment.”

Continuing her rant, she stated that she had to run up the stairs in “exhaustion” after finishing her meal.

The Amalfi Coast is one of the most visisted travel destinations worldwide. According to the US News & World Report, they entertain over five million visitors each year.

Poll : 0 votes