“This is sickening af”: Video of woman getting beaten up in ‘Teen Takeover’ Chicago sparks outrage online

A horrifying video of a helpless woman being cornered and beaten up by a teen mob in Chicago has been circulating online. The footage was reportedly filmed outside a residential apartment building in downtown Chicago. The woman could be heard screaming as a group of rampaging youths bashed her.

CWBChicago, a local news outlet, shared the clip. The incident occurred in connection to a rampant “teen takeover” of the city over the weekend. Up to a thousand unrestrained rioters assaulted and robbed people, set cars on fire, destroyed property, and clashed with police.

In connection with the two days of unrest over the weekend, around 15 people, including six juveniles, were arrested on charges of reckless conduct. The riot was reportedly organized on social media.

The video went viral on other social media platforms. One Reddit user, @Past_Badger, called it “sickening.”

"Teen Takeover" in Chicago sparks outrage online

Netizens were furious after watching viral footage of the teens beating the woman. Many brought up race in the discussion as the teen mob consisted of Black-American youth.

A lot of people called it a “hate crime.” Some pointed out that the woman was white, leading to a few others arguing that if a mob of white teens beat a Black woman, it would have been equally disturbing and horrible.

However, one Twitter user claimed that CWBChicago’s caption on the post was false and misleading. The user said that the crowd was about to attack a Black teen in a green hat, but the older white woman tried to safeguard the teen and got caught in the fight. The user concluded that the incident was criminal regardless and should be punished by the law.

Some people inquired about the woman's condition. However, it was not clear from the video whether the woman received any severe or fatal injuries. There has been no update on her current condition either.

The "Teen Takeover" in Chicago started on Saturday night

Footage of the attack on the woman was included in a compilation of other clips from the riot from Saturday night. A text overlay was added to the video, which read:

“Yay we get active”.

A group of teens surrounded the woman in a doorway, and as she tried to get away, one of the teens put her in a headlock. She screamed in horror, after which she was pushed to the ground, and the other teens viciously started beating her.

The outlet, CWNChicago, confirmed the location of the attack as 129 North Wabash Ave in the Loop District of the city. The doorway in the footage matched the address in Google Maps' Street View.

Trigger Warning: Videos below show mob violence. Viewer's discretion is advised.

The social media-fueled “Teen Takeover” that began Saturday night in the Millennium Park area of the city spun out of control and resulted in two people being shot.

Hundreds to thousands of teens descended on the park, which does not allow those under the age of 21 after a certain hour. The crowd of violent teens quickly blocked traffic to cause mayhem.

They smashed cars, set vehicles on fire, and jumped up and down on trapped vehicles. Large groups of teens roamed in front of traffic and blasted music on Bluetooth speakers. Tourists around that area were escorted back to their hotels by the police.

The Chicago Police Department said a six-year-old boy was also shot in the arm, while a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg near the Chicago Loop. Both were transported to Northwestern Hospital and were known to be in fair condition.

A woman spoke to Fox 32 and said that her husband was attacked and beaten by a mob of teens who were jumping on the couple’s windshield. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The woman, identified as a Chicago native, asked:

“Where are their parents at? That’s my question.”

Hundreds of police officers, with the assistance of SWAT teams, tried to restore order. The Chicago Police Department said in a statement that the CPD monitored activities across the city and that CPD officials were in place to quickly respond to large gatherings and active incidents.

The police also added that they would continue to have sufficient resources across the city as they work to strengthen safety in every neighborhood.

