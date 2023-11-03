"THIS STILL FEELS LIKE A DREAM": Fans excited as EXO's Baekhyun and NewJeans set to perform at League Of Legends Worlds 2023 Opening Ceremony

On November 4, Riot Games announced that NewJeans and EXO's Baekhyun are set to perform at the League Of Legends Worlds 2023 Opening Ceremony.

According to the Liquipedia, the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Opening Ceremony is about:

"The League of Legends World Championship 2023 (also known as LoL Worlds 2023 or just Worlds 2023) is the crowning event of League of Legends esports for the year.

"The tournament includes 22 teams from all regions of the game in a months-long race for the Summoner's Cup."

As soon as the EXO's Baekhyun and NewJeans were aware of the fact that they would be performing at the opening ceremony they took to social media to celebrate about it. One user said that the announcement still feels like a dream:

"THIS STILL FEELS LIKE A DREAM. LET'S GO KINGGGG ROCK THE STAGE!!!"

"CAN'T WAIT": Fans hyped for NewJeans and EXO's Baekhyun debut at League of Legends

Riot Games announced through their social media account that NewJeans and EXO's Baekhyun will be performing at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 opening ceremony with their respective songs.

NewJeans is set to sing and perform at the World Championship Anthem GODS at the opening ceremony of the aforementioned event. Meanwhile, Baekhyun is set to participate in the event with his new virtual K-Pop boy band named HEARTSTEEL. He will be joined by the other three talented artists, including Tobi Lou, ØZI, and Cal Scruby, where they will sing their debut song PARANOIA.

The music videos for GODS and PARANOIA have already been out, and fans can't get enough of it. As both EXO's Baekhyun with HEARTSTEEL and NewJeans are set to perform at the aforementioned Worlds 2023 Opening Ceremony, they are over the moon.

Bunnies are excited to see them wearing serious expressions, as the NewJeans are known for giggling and smiling on their regular stage performances. Many fans also reckin that the performance will be legendary.

Check out how fans are reacting as EXO's Baekhyun and NewJeans are set to perform at the LOL Worlds 2023 Opening Ceremony:

Meanwhile, fans are also excited for Baekhyun for his new endeavor where he will be singing HEARTSTEEL's first-ever OST, PARANOIA with the other talented individuals.

Moreover, they are also proud of him for taking the initiative by himself since he is reportedly to establish his new agency next year.

The HEARTSTEEL is a virtual K-pop group, and it includes five members:

Yone Kayn Sett K’Sante Ezrael Aphellos

Among them, Baekhyun is set to play the character of Ezrael which is increasing the anticipation among the fans, and they are desperately waiting to watch his live performance.

LOL 2023 World Championship starts from Nov. 19, 2023.