 “This still seems like a ‘payback’”: Larsa Pippen gets trolled online after opening up about starting a family with Marcus Jordan

In a recent episode of Barstool Sports, Larsa Pippen talked about having children with Michael Jordan's son, Chicago Bulls player, Marcus Jordan:

"I feel like if I was to be with someone, like I am now, that didn't have kids, I feel like if he wanted to have kids, I would be up for it."

Pippen has four children with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, who also played for the Chicago Bulls. As per Marca, the pair split up in 2016 and confirmed separation in 2022.

Pippen met Marcus Jordan in September 2022, and the pair confirmed their relationship in January 2023. She also reportedly hinted at marrying Marcus during a talk with E News on Monday, where she opened up about her views on marriage:

"I like being married. I liked marriage. I feel like it's great to be able to build with someone, plan the future with someone. And so marriage, to me, is kind of important."

Pippen also revealed to US Weekly in an exclusive interview that as she nears menopause, she has made the decision to freeze her eggs as an "insurance policy" for her and Marcus.

"I'm really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn't be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids."

Her announcement of having kids with the Chicago Bulls player was slammed online as netizens took to comment on The Shade Room's post about Pippen's decision. One even said that they felt Pippen having kids with Jordan would not "be a good decision" as it seemed like "a "payback" relationship on both their parts."

As Larsa Pippen's decision to have kids with Marcus Jordan was posted on Instagram by The Shade Room, netizens commented their disapproval.

Many called out Larsa and allegedly bashed her for wanting to have children with Marcus Jordan, knowing he's allegedly beefing with ex-husband Scottie Pippen. The two players play for the Chicago Bulls. However, in November 2021, in his memoir, Scottie revealed that he doesn't get "nearly enough" praise as Jordan.

Some users also claimed that Larsa Pippen might dump Jordan after having kids with him, and he'll have to pay child support.

As per Yahoo, Larsa Pippen previously claimed that she met Marcus at a party hosted by Nike's Jorden Brand in 2019.