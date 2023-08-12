What did Larsa Pippen say about her relationship with Marcus Jordan? RHOM star admits to it being “awkward” for ex-husband

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen appeared on the Whine Down podcast on July 31, 2023, where she discussed current life events. In the podcast interview, she also talked about her relationship with Marcus Jordan and how it's "probably awkward" for her ex-husband Scottie Pippen and Marcus' father Michael Jordan.

“I don’t ask him [Scottie] about his personal stuff. He doesn’t ask me about my personal stuff. We talk about our kids and that’s it. I’m not crazy. [The relationship is] probably awkward for them [Michael and Scottie],” she said.

In addition, she mentioned:

“We [Larsa and Marcus] have our own relationship. We have our own day-to-day life. It doesn’t really involve anyone else other than us and my kids.”

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen were married back in 1997 but got separated in 2018. Their divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. Larsa has four children with Scottie - Scottie Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Larsa's relationship with Marcus might make things awkward for Scottie and Michael as both of them played together for the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s and won a total of six NBA titles together. After their basketball careers, Jordan was featured in a documentary series, The Last Dance, which was released in April 2020.

In response to the release of the show, Scottie pointed out that Michael has not highlighted other Bulls players that helped the team win those championships and their feud has continued for years.

The relationship timeline of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Their relationship first came to light when they were spotted having a date together on September 4, 2022. After that, both stars were seen together frequently, although on October 15, 2022, Larsa Pippen denied all dating rumors during an interview with People magazine.

The couple finally made their relationship official on January 23, 2023.

Additionally, on June 13, 2023, in their podcast, titled Separation Anxiety, the two also discussed their 16-year age gap, as Larsa Pippen shared:

"In my mind, when I would be like, 'What am I looking for?' Age was not one of the things that was on my list. It was more about character, person. Just like who they were as a human being rather than how old were they. Like, that was the last thing on my mind."

On July 3, 2023, when asked whether he approves the couple's relationship or not, Michael Jordan stated “No.”

On the other hand, Marcus Jordan told Entertainment Tonight in July 2023 how much his family loves Larsa Pippen. According to him:

"We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she's great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with whoever I’m dating."

Furthermore, Marcus also clarified Michael Jordan's comment on Separation Anxiety.

"I know my dad, and obviously my whole family, we’re so competitive, part of our DNA is to talk s***, it gets us going and gets us motivated. And when I saw it, immediately I thought, ‘He’s playing. He’s joking, he’s laughing. He’s just being playful, he’s a little lit, maybe off the Socorro [tequila],' " he said.

Fans can watch all episodes of Real Housewives of Miami season 5 on Bravo.