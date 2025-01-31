"This type of behaviour has gotten people killed": Netizens call out Florence Mirsky for falsely accusing valet of groping her

Influencer Florence Mirsky landed herself in hot water yet again after she admitted to lying to followers after getting caught shouting racist slurs at parking attendants in Beverly Hills, California. The social media personality initially alleged that one of the employees groped her, subsequently leading to her using prejudicial language against them. However, she has since claimed that the employees did not do anything to provoke her, leading to her amassing intense backlash online.

On Tuesday, January 28, Florence Mirsky, the ex-wife of music producer Scott Storch, went viral online after using racist slurs against immigrant valet employees. She yelled at them:

“President Donald Trump is doing good things because you guys r*pe people. You guys r*pe and kill people.”

At another point, she threw a $100 bill at one of the parking attendants while calling them poor.

After getting criticized for her behavior on social media platforms, Mirsky attempted to defend herself by claiming that one of the employees groped her, subsequently leading to her actions. However, Mirsky has since admitted to lying about the same.

Gossip blog Its Onsite shared a clip of Mirsky admitting to lying on their official Instagram page on January 31. While she was accompanied by her Ukrainian dad, she said in front of cameras:

“The guy did not touch me… I was frantic and did not know what to do… Trump is deporting people not only Mexicans, he’s deporting anyone.”

Florence Mirsky then admitted to feeling bad about her actions. Nonetheless, netizens put her on blast online, with one netizen commenting on Instagram:

Netizen reacts to the influencer stating that she lied about being groped (Image via Instagram)

Several others expressed similar sentiments while also mentioning Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black teenager who was abducted and lynched in Mississippi back in 1955 after allegedly offending a Caucasian woman.

Netizens react to the influencer stating that she lied about being groped (Image via Instagram)

Many were shocked by how Florence Mirsky lied about immigrants and did not consider the repercussions of her actions.

Netizens react to the influencer stating that she lied about being groped (Image via Instagram)

Nobody felt sympathetic towards Mirsky on social media and were exasperated by hearing her lies on the internet, where she attempted to defend herself.

Netizens react to the influencer stating that she lied about being groped (Image via Instagram)

Florence Mirsky previously took to Instagram to apologize for her actions

In a series of now-disappeared Instagram stories, Florence Mirsky alleged that she felt “so violated,” subsequently leading to her firing racial slurs at the employees. In another video, Mirsky claimed that she went to the valet to apologize for shouting racist slurs at them and the worker supposedly accepted her apology. The person reportedly told her that he was aware of what the man who allegedly groped her “did to” her.

Mirsky, a mother of one, then said in another Instagram story:

“Racism is never okay, and my words were both hurtful and inappropriate. I apologize to all the hard-working Hispanics in Beverly Hills and also the community that has been hurt by my recent actions. I will work to do better for myself and my community and hope you will forgive me as I meant no harm to anyone.”

Expand Tweet

Her ex-husband, Scott Storch, had not addressed the controversy online at the time of writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback