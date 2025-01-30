Who is Scott Storch? Net worth and all about the record producer in wake of Florence Mirsky controversy

American record producer and songwriter Scott Storch's name has come up in the controversy surrounding the mother of his child, Florence Mirsky. Storch's former partner was recorded indulging in a heated exchange with a valet, calling the person a "wet bag" and hurling multiple insults alleging that people like the valet "r*pe and kill" others, further calling him "poor of soul."

Scott Storch is known for producing Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles such as Terror Squad's Lean Back, Beyonce's Baby Boy, Mario's Let Me Love You, Chris Brown's Run It, and 50 Cent's Candy Shop.

According to Concord, Storch is a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated American record producer who gained popularity in the early 2000s after producing hits for multiple artists.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Storch has a net worth of $250,000. The portal mentions that the record producer was living an extravagant life in Miami and earning millions per track.

However, things went downhill due to his cocaine addiction and excessive spending resulting in exhausting a $70-$100 million fortune. Scott Storch declared bankruptcy in 2015 and reportedly depleted $30 million in six months.

Additionally, the record producer has undergone financial struggles owing to bankruptcy filings, legal battles for child support, and repossessions.

Early career, financial issues, and other details about Scott Storch explored

Scott Storch began his career in the music industry in 1991 as one of the first members of the hip-hop group The Roots as a keyboard player. He was a part of two albums released by the band, called Do You Want More?!!!??! and Organix.

According to a report by Ambrosia for Heads dated November 2016, Storch left the band because he felt like he was labeled as a white guy who played the keyboard and instead wanted to be a creator in the studio.

After producing hit tracks for varied artists in the 2000s, Storch became the owner of a net worth of $70-$100 million in 2006 followed by his cocaine addiction leading to his downfall. In this period, the record producer stopped working and indulged extensively in parties.

Additionally, Scott Storch purchased a $10 million mansion on Palm Island for his new lifestyle and spent millions on private jets, cars, and yachts, resulting in an expenditure of $30 million in six months as per Celebrity Net Worth's report.

By 2008, the record producer couldn't keep up with property taxes, child support, and car leases, resulting in getting arrested for Grand Theft Auto. After this incident, Storch got himself admitted to a rehab center, and his Palm Island mansion was repossessed by the bank and sold to Russell Weiner in 2010 for $6.75 million.

Storch filed for bankruptcy in June 2015, claiming he had $3600 in assets made up of $100 in cash, a $3000 watch, and clothing worth $500 with his music company and assets valued at nothing. Additionally, the record producer claimed that he made $10,000 in 2014.

However, things did turn around for Scott Storch as he closed 2018 with his return to music featuring 3 tracks co-produced and co-written by him on 6ix9ine's Dummy Boy. Concord dubbed it his "most successful year" as the Dummy Boy album garnered more than 1 billion streams.

According to a report by TMZ dated January 29, 2025, Storch got together with Florence Mirsky around the time he got sober in 2015, and the pair split three years later in 2018. The publication reached out to the record producer, however, he hasn't commented on Mirsky's controversy yet.

