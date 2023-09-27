"This was unacceptable": Fans concerned for SEVENTEEN JUN's safety following the dangerous mob during his arrival at the airport in China

On Wednesday, September 26, SEVENTEEN's JUN landed at the airport in China to attend an unveiled schedule. While Chinese CARATs were excited to welcome the idol, netizens were rather displeased and concerned for his safety and privacy following the dangerous mob that gathered at the airport. Certain videos of the mob that surfaced on the internet showcased that as the idol tried to exit the airport, a group of people rushed forward, restricting his way out.

However, the circumstances got worse when a random man was seen to be putting his arm around JUN's shoulder, which naturally took the idol aback. Though the security personnel got clear of the stranger and the idol eventually left the airport safely, fans still expressed that the amount of security was insufficient for the idol given the size of the mob.

Fans outraged as videos of the dangerous mob gathered at the airport in China for SEVENTEEN's JUN surface on the internet

After bidding a brief farewell to SEVENTEEN's JUN at the Incheon International Airport on September 25, netizens spotted the idol the next day at an airport in China. While CARATs were happy to hear that the idol was back in his homeland, they were immediately put off by the treatment he received at the airport.

While photos and videos taken by reporters and other fans at the airport failed to reveal the intensity of the crown present there, a few videos that were shot from a higher angle showcased a dangerously scary crowd that surrounded the idol. Even though the idol decided to wait for all the passengers to leave the airport so that he could be the last one exiting in order to avoid the mob, he was still surrounded by what looked like a suffocating amount of people.

As soon as people spotted JUN, they rushed towards the idol, blocking his way of passage and making it much harder for him to get past the mob. While this might have already been overwhelming for the idol, a random stranger touching the idol and putting his arm around his shoulder without permission angered many fans. As videos of the same surfaced on the internet, netizens discussed how the idol looked clearly tensed and uncomfortable.

In light of the issue, fans also brought to attention that JUN deals with social anxiety, which makes it harder for him to interact with new people or large crowds. Given the same, fans believe that mobbing the idol is quite cruel and disrespectful to the idol, especially after he opened up about his issues and perspectives. In addition to warning other CARATs to create a mob at airports, they also expressed that PLEDIS Entertainment needs to strengthen its security.

Given that it isn't the first time that the SEVENTEEN members have been victims of people aggressively mobbing the idols at the airport, fans believe that stronger security and more bodyguards would be more helpful in avoiding dangerous incidents and also helping the members maintain their private spaces.