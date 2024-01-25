"This is unnecessary PR": Netizens react as Choi Min-ji from Single's Inferno 3 talks about her controversial scenes from the dating show

Choi Min-ji from Single's Inferno 3 has apparently acknowledged the accusations and resentment she faced in a video that is becoming increasingly popular on Reddit. When she was questioned about the helicopter incident in an interview with Naver News on January 17, 2024, it seemed as though she clarified why she wasn't shedding tears as everyone had assumed.

She claimed that her stomach ached and she was unable to respond to the contestants since doing so would make Yun Ha-jeong feel embarrassed. Min-ji explained that she had to attempt to smile through it, but the tears continued to flow, insinuating that her stomach ache could have been related to Ha-jeong's cooking earlier that day.

Netizens reacted to the particular clip on Reddit and wrote that this was an "unnecessary PR move" to salvage her media image.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Single's Inferno season 3.

"Such a PR drive": Netizens call out Choi Min-ji of Single's Inferno 3 for allegedly contradicting her own statements during an interview

The 26-year-old student Choi Min-ji, who hopes to work as a news anchor someday, had stated Lee Jin-seok was enjoyable to be around after connecting with him in paradise. However, Lee Gwan-hee and Min-ji had struck up a conversation, and she seemed to transform completely when Jesus selected her for heaven. The basketball player is apparently renowned for playing games, though, and this occasion caused Min-ji to cry.

Single's Inferno 3 contestant Choi Min-ji of Single's Inferno 3 attracted a lot of hatred for her actions during the reality dating show. Her vivacious personality was first praised by online users and viewers of the show, but they soon came to call her a "pick me" and condemned her actions as "cringy", especially when she broke down after contestant Lee Gwan-hee rebuffed her on the helicopter.

Before going on their date at the "Paradise", Min-ji and Gwan-hee engaged in small conversation and flirtation. Gwan-hee said he was getting ready to go on a romantic evening with her, but she informed him that she wasn't pleased that he was dressed in a green shirt similar to Choi Hye-seon's outfit that day.

Although Min-ji stated she didn't want to go on a date with another man, the show's regulations required her to go with Park Min-kyu.

In the helicopter, Gwan-hee sat between Hye-seon and Min-ji, when the latter attempted to catch his attention. Min-ji tugged at his sleeve, but he brushed her off without looking at her. Moreover, Gwan-hee whispered in Min-ji's ears to not talk to him, which made her eventually cry during their helicopter ride.

This was the scene from Single's Inferno 3 that invited viewers' wrath towards her as they wondered what made Min-ji behave out of character when Lee Gwan-hee was going on a date with Choi Hye-seon in the show, especially as she was on her way to her date with Park Min-kyu. Viewers also pointed out that Min-ji's actions were inconsiderate towards both Min-kyu and Hye-seon during the Single's Inferno 3 episode.

In addition, she faced criticism from netizens who expressed their dislike for her excessively "revealing" pyjamas. Prior to the aforementioned episode, Min-ji went on a paradise date with Lee Gwan-hee and was seen wearing a backless mauve dress as her nightgown, which further made several viewers uncomfortable.

More recently, during her interview with Naver News, Min-ji revealed that the show's producers asked her to wear something pretty on her date with Lee Gwan-hee and she picked it. As a result, the particular clip gained traction on Reddit and users chimed in on the hot discussion, stating that this is "such a PR drive" and noting that her statements were apparently self-contradictory.

As for the plot, in order to leave their home base of Inferno for the more picturesque Paradise—a five-star hotel that fortunate couples ride a helicopter to for an overnight date—singles must get married on the Korean dating reality programme Single's Inferno 3.

No matter where one ends up, fans feel relationships flourish in unexpected ways. They also believe relationships are usually based on open communication and unadulterated feelings, which can be difficult for twelve people who are accustomed to being sought after.

The Netflix dating reality series has continued to curate a stunning and attractive bunch of hopefuls for its newest season. The Single's Inferno 3 competitors included Choi Hye-seon, Choi Min-ji, Lee Gwan-hee, Son Won-ik, Park Min-kyu, Choi Min-woo, Yun Ha-jeong, Kim Gyu-ri, Lee Jin-seok, An Min-young, Yun Ha-bin, and Yun Si-eun.

Single's Inferno 3 can be watched on Netflix all across the world and season 4 of the popular dating has been confirmed on January 24, by the streaming giant. The fourth season is speculated to air in December 2024.

