“This has been the worst divorce": Cheryl Burke on her departure from Dancing With the Stars

In a recent interview Cheryl Burke gave to US Weekly, she shared insight into her time on Dancing With the Stars. Burke stated how much work and effort she had put into the show, adding that her departure caused her a great deal of pain as it was her "worst divorce."

Cheryl Burke has recently launched a podcast called Sex Lies and Spray Tans, and during the promotion of this podcast, Burke shared the following about her departure from Dancing with the Stars:

“This has been the worst divorce because … though it was my choice, it doesn’t matter. This was a part of my life [for] almost half of my life. I think doing this podcast, though, is helping me grieve in a weird way. I can’t run away from the fact that this has been a part of my life, nor would I want to. I am never going to bite the hand that feeds me still to this day.”

In addition, Cheryl Burke mentioned the following:

“And also, this is my family — regardless if it’s dysfunctional or not — they saw me grow up in front of their eyes. And same thing with the fans, which is why I do believe, I feel like I owe this to them. I’m not here to bad-mouth the show, by any means. I’ll always be Dancing with the Stars‘ No. 1 fan.”

Burke explained that she will reveal many secrets and challenges that the dancers face while working hard on the show, adding that even after the "season is over," there is much more to discover than what the show presents before the "live performance."

In November 2022, Cheryl Burke, who was going through a divorce with Matthew Lawrence at the time, chose to leave the dance reality show. The new podcast, Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans, launched on September 18, 2023, saw Cheryl diving deep into the show's hot topics.

"No one understands why we love it so much": Cheryl Burke opens up about her Dancing with the Stars experience

In the podcast, Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke explained how she would go into detail about what happens when the show's "camera turns off." She continued by stating:

“We don’t get a chance to talk about the nitty gritty details because everyone gets so emotional. You see us all, blood, sweat and tears, and then you’re like, but why? No one understands why we love it so much and why we’re all vying for this mirror ball trophy. But really it’s bigger than that and nobody understands."

Cheryl Burke, who is a professional dancer herself, then mentioned:

“And so I’m here just to honestly talk about it all and my guests have been so far, so open with their experiences. Though it may seem catty, it’s not by any means. This is just the truth. I’ve always said Dancing With the Stars needs a show called Dancing with the Stars After Dark because we have so much to talk about. Whether it be Disney-appropriate — probably not, which is why it would be After Dark.”

On her podcast, Cheryl Burke will invite people who have been part of the show and will explore their stories with fans. Actress, dancer, singer, and model Heather Morris was featured on the latest episode of Sex, Lies and Spray Tans.

The 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on ABC and Disney Plus on September 26. The judges this season are Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.