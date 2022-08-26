Create

Who is Heather Morris? Alleged Jennifer Lopez Virgo claim sparks hilarious responses online

Heather Morris claimed that Jennifer Lopez does not like Virgos.
Nikita Nikhil
Modified Aug 26, 2022 09:28 PM IST

On Wednesday, August 24, American actress Heather Morris claimed that Jennifer Lopez once cut a group of potential dancers from her tour audition process for being Virgos.

While appearing on an episode of JUST SAYIN’ with Justin Martindale podcast, the 35-year-old star recalled an incident where the On the Floor crooner eliminated dancers based on their astrological signs.

"Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours. Most of the time, in a dance audition, you're not getting paid, you've been there since 10 a.m., and you're auditioning until 6 p.m."

Morris, who happens to be an Aquarius, is a former professional dancer who got her big break on So You Think You Can Dance in 2006. She then worked as a backup dancer for Beyonce and Tina Turner in 2008 at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards. Heather also appeared on Glee as Brittany Pierce, among several other shows.

Talking about the incident, she mentioned how "JLo" walked into the room and dismissed those who were Virgos. Morris said:

"She [JLo] walks in the room and she said, 'Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?' She [JLo] looked at them and she said, 'Thank you so much for coming.' And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez."

The astrological sign Virgo belongs to people born between August 23 and September 22.

Jennifer Lopez during a concert in the bronx back in 2014 😍❤🔥 https://t.co/3fi1zb54gK

When host Martindale asked Heather Morris if the story was true, she called it "hearsay but true."

“When one person says something, could be true [but] when multiple people say something … it’s like, ‘Oh, that happened.’”

However, Morris confessed that she might have "botched" the funny story, and it could have been some other zodiac sign as well.

Heather Morris' comment prompted funny Twitter responses

After Heather Morris' funny story about Jennifer Lopez culling audition dancers based on their astrological signs went viral, Twitter did not hold itself back from making memes about the situation. Several users tagged and asked the singer what the Virgo clan did to her that she has such a staunch dislike for them.

Many fans also connected JLo's dislike towards Virgos because of her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The Rain Over Me singer was born on September 16, 1968, and the duo were married for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014, and share two kids, Max and Emme.

As of now, Jennifer Lopez has not responded to Morris' claims about her not liking Virgos. She recently tied the knot for the second time with Ben Affleck in a lavish Georgia wedding.

As for Heather Morris, some of her television and movie credits include Fired Up!, Post, Spring Breakers, Most Likely to Die, Go-Go Boy Interrupted, LA LA Living, Mondays, I.R.L., The Troupe, Santa Fake, and Moon Manor, among others.

Morris will next appear in Cora Bora and Big America, as per her IMDb profile.

