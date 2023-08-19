When did Emma Slater and Shasha Farber tie the knot? DTWS pro dancer notes “love didn’t go away” amidst divorce

Dancing With the Stars professionals Emma Slater and Sasha Farber recently announced in August 2022 that they are separating after 4 years of marriage.

The couple first met on the set of Broadway's "Burn The Floor" in 2009 and immediately took a liking to each other. They were reported to be seeing each regularly and announced their relationship publicly in 2011. This was around the same time they were featured on the Australian version of Dancing With the Stars.

However, things did not initially work out for the two stars. Slater and Farber decided to part ways in 2014 after three years together. The two remained close friends even after the separation and still had feelings for each other. Their obvious connection led to a rekindling of the relationship in 2015. Here, we look at everything else we know after their divorce announcement.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber to divorce after 4 years of marriage

Sasha Farber famously proposed to Emma Slater during a live Dancing With the Stars taping. Intent on starting their new journey, the couple announced they would marry in March 2018. The pair was undoubtedly utterly fond of each other, as evidenced by their chemistry on Dancing With the Stars all those years ago.

However, a 5-year age gap and different timelines to start a family caused problems in the two’s relationship. In an interview, Emma suggested that aged 39, Sasha Farber was already ready to start a family and have kids. While she wants to have kids as well, she doesn’t want to delay Farber’s family life:

“We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all. We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away]. It’s really the kid thing. It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

In a heartbreaking interview, Slater revealed how the two stars were still in love with each other and were effectively a family. Still, the fact that Farber wanted kids while Slater intended to wait for the time being was a significant reason behind their separation. The announcement was made earlier in August 2022. A source close to the couple had claimed that the two had been separated for quite some time. Emma Slater seemed to be blaming herself for the divorce:

“I do want kids. I don’t know what it is, I’m just figuring that out for myself. It’s not something I take lightly and I don’t want to enter into something that I’m not sure about because I would never do that. So, that’s been the real friction and the real hard part. It had nothing to do with him. He’s always been very much himself. It’s me that’s found it difficult to understand why I’m feeling different.”

Hence, while Farber is ready to start a family, Slater is not. This led to the couple separating, although the two still love each other very much. Her desire to become a parent effectively ended up clashing with her wish not to delay Sasha Farber's path to parenthood. Still, the couple share a unique and strong bond, as evidenced by Slater’s recent interview. The two met over a decade ago but are still essential to each other’s lives.