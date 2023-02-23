When did Sasha Farber propose to Emma Slater? DWTS couple’s relationship timeline explored as they file for divorce

DWTS couple Sasha Farber and Emma Slater legally filed for divorce on February 21, 2023, after being separated for nearly a year. The official court documents state that the couple listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the official separation and the official date of separation as April 1, 2022.

Sasha Farber proposed to Emma during a live episode of DWTS in October 2016, and they exchanged vows two years later. During the proposal, he said:

"Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time. I love you so much. Will you marry me?"

DWTS Sasha Farber and Emma Slater briefly separated after three years of dating

The DWTS couple first met on Broadway while on the set of Burn The Floor, and two years later, they confirmed their relationship in 2011. However, after being together for three years, they ended their relationship in 2014 but chose to remain friends and work closely together.

While talking to Glamour, Emma stated that she thinks the world of Sasha and that the two were still living together when they briefly broke up. The dancer added that he was the best person and that she wouldn’t have been so close to him for those three years had she not thought of the world of him.

She continued:

"He’s just the best person. I don’t think we’re supposed to finish together. I think there are other people that might make us both individually happy, but I’m always going to be his best friend. I feel like his best friend right now. It has just happened in the way we have gone from a beautiful three-year relationship, which I love and cherish, to best friends."

She expressed satisfaction with their living arrangements and expressed her respect for him. She claimed that both of them realized things weren't going as they ought to, so they matured and made that choice.

She continued by saying that they remained in love and that he was the only one she had in America. They decided to keep supporting one another since she wanted the best for him.

A year later, in 2015, the DWTS couple reconciled and decided to give love another shot, and Slater proposed a year later. Emma and Sasha got married in March 2018, and in a conversation with Us, Farber said that it was something out of a fairy tale. He added that he kept telling his new wife how beautiful she looked.

Emma added:

"We are on top of the world right now. It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant. It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late."

The DWTS couple separated in August 2022, according to a source, and there was no animosity between them at the time. The two recently legally filed for divorce.

DWTS recently wrapped up season 31 and has been renewed for another season on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes