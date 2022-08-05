Thomas Patrick Connally indictment: Man who threatened to kill Dr Anthony Fauci sentenced to three years in prison

On Thursday, a 56-year-old Virginia man was sentenced to 3 years in prison for sending death threats to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The defendant, Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. will also be required to serve an additional 3 years of supervised release for the charges against him.

According to the US Department of Justice, Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. sent the 81-year old Dr. Anthony Fauci several emails claiming he would kill him. Dr. Fauci, a physician and immunologist who is currently the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as well as the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, is a federal official, only serving to bolster the charges against Connally.

In an official statement, Erek L. Barron, the US Attorney for the District of Maryland, condemned Connally's actions.

He said:

“Everyone has the right to disagree, but you do not have the right to threaten a federal official’s life. Threats like these will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to CBS, Connally also threatened former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, as well as Dr Rachel Levine, the Assistant Secretary for Health at the US Department of Health and Human services.

The alleged threats made against Dr. Anthony Fauci

According to the US Department of Justice, Thomas Patrick Connally is convicted of having sent threatening emails to at least 4 individuals, including Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The email sent to Fauci read:

"(You will be) dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire."

In another email, he allegedly wrote:

"(You will be) hunted, captured, tortured and killed."

According to CBS, Connally may have targeted these figures due to their support of vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic. He was arrested last year after authorities tracked his IP address through the emails he had sent.

The Attorney General's report read:

"Connally sent Dr. Francis Collins, the then-Director of the NIH, a series of four emails threatening Dr. Collins and his family with physical assault and death if Dr. Collins did not stop speaking about the need for “mandatory” COVID-19 vaccinations."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, along with Dr. Collins, was another supporter of vaccinations and legislation aimed at continuing lockdown. This was met with uproar by many anti-vaxxers, who believed that Covid-19 was a hoax. Some also alleged that the vaccinations themselves were being used to encrypt micro-chip trackers in US citizens.

The prosecutors report read:

"(Connally attempted to) intimidate or interfere with the performance of (his targets') official duties... including discussing COVID-19 and its testing and prevention."

According to prosecutors, after a plea agreement, Connally confessed to the charges in court. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

