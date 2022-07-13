Stray Kids’ anti-fan “uses” member Han’s name to post threatening messages against the group

STAYs, we have some disturbing news to share. An anti-fan of Stray Kids has posted death threats towards certain members of the group, using member Han’s full name - Han Ji-sung.

The said individual claims to be a “fan” of the group and has been posting aggressive and abusive messages towards certain members, namely leader Bang Chan, Felix, and Changbin, threatening them with murder and other gruesome deeds.

The anti-fan’s account was earlier named @nakiiioni, but after mass reporting by STAYs, they now operate under a new name, @iloveflopkidz, in a feeble attempt to avoid being tracked down by STAYs and the police.

In a fresh update, the anti-hater has now deleted their original account and their new account is untraceable as well.

Stray Kids’ fans reach out to Oakland Police Department in a bid to protect the group

When the group's fandom, known as STAYs, got the whiff that a certain hater posing as a fan was threatening the group members, they immediately swung into action.

STAYs worked together collectively to report the anti-fan’s malicious and threatening tweets to JYP Entertainment and the Oakland Police Department.

Their reports and tipoffs worked, as the Oakland Police Department posted a message acknowledging that they have seen the threats and are working to make sure they prioritize the members’ and fans’ safety by deploying more police force at the Oakland concert.

STAYs have also noted that security at the venue is very strict, with a ban on metal items to ensure everyone’s safety.

However, it is a mystery as to why the anti-hater specifically targeted certain members of the group using member Han’s name.

As of yet, there is no official word or message from JYP Entertainment. Presumably, the talented eight-member group will continue with their scheduled activities with no change of plans.

Their concert in Oakland will begin at 11:30 am KST on July 13 (7:30 pm PST, July 12 local time).

Stray Kids to perform as a full group once again

Last week, the U.S. leg of Stray Kid"s world tour MANIAC came to an abrupt halt as Lee Know, Felix, and I.N tested positive for COVID-19.

JYP Entertainment announced that the talented eight-member group had postponed their Atlanta and Fort Worth concerts, which were originally scheduled to take place on July 3 and July 6, respectively.

On July 8, their label officially announced that Lee Know, Felix, and I.N had tested negative for COVID-19 using rapid antigen tests. Fans rejoiced knowing that the Stray Kids will be performing together for the remainder of the tour, starting on July 9.

Stray Kids will be performing in Oakland on July 12, Seattle on July 14 and 15, and Anaheim on July 19 and 20.

