TikTok Pig Toy: Where to buy, price, and everything to know about the internet's latest obsession

An anti-stress squishy pig toy has become TikTok's latest obsession. The toy features a pink colored pig with a seemingly pink outfit and a red tie. The viral toy is created by Porky Splash and the company has its own TikTok account where the squishy pig is being advertised.

The link to their website is provided in Porky Splash's TikTok profile bio itself. It seems that the company has only manufactured this one stress-relief toy. The account started posting about their "anti-stress toy" in April 2023.

The toy comes in two different sizes: Small Piggy and Big Piggy. The original price for the Small Piggy on Porky Splash is $45.99 while the Big Piggy is usually sold at $69.95.

However, the site is currently offering free shipping and a discount of 50% on each of the products. So the current sale price for the Small Piggy is $24.85 while the Big Piggy is priced at $44.95. It is important to note that these prices are inclusive of tex and the offer is valid for a limited time.

Benefits of the viral pig toy

Videos featuring this new squishy piggy toy show people punching the toy and even throwing it from a height. The toy works like a stress-relief ball or a stimulation trinket. Some may even use it as an ASMR tool.

According to Porky Splash, the squeeze toy is the stretchiest and most compressible squishy toy one lay their hands on. It claims to increase happiness and relaxation up to two times more than similar toys on the market. Porky Splash also claims that the pig toy has an appealing design and that it is popular among customers for its durability and sturdiness.

The website mentioned that playing with the toy is an effective and fun way to combat stress and anxiety. The Piggy squeeze toy has been designed to help customers release their accumulated tension by squeezing the toy with their hands. It also claims to improve one's focus and sleep quality, as well as one's mental and emotional well-being.

Customers review the viral pig toy

On Porky Splash's website, people who purchased the Piggy Squeeze Toy, have left several reviews. Some said that it helped with their anxiety and that the toy is really addictive to play with. Others said that their children loved playing with it.

Customers review Porky Splash's viral Piggy Squeeze Toy. (Image via Porky Splash)

The pig toy is also being sold on Amazon for $27. However, it cannot be guaranteed that the quality of the toy will be the same as Porky Splash's products. There are also no reviews on Amazon to determine whether or not the pig toy being sold on the platform is authentic.

