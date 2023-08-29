TikTok's pink ghost blanket: Price, where to buy and everything to know about the duvet sending the internet in a frenzy

Social media users are going gaga over the new pink ghost blanket, as the viral blanket is selling out everywhere. While the original one was first released by HomeGoods, for $24.99, the market is now filled with dupes and copies of the duvet.

The pink ghost blanket is approximately 50” x 60”, and has been named the “viral blanket of the year” since July, when netizens first discovered it. With Halloween being just a few months away, netizens are now calling this the “perfect Halloween blanket,” as it has little ghosts on one side.

The blanket has gone so viral, that the hashtag #PinkGhostBlanket has got more than 17 million views, and many netizens have reported how the blanket has been sold out almost everywhere. However, as several copies of the blanket are being made, many are also experimenting with the color, design, and material.

Since the blanket has gone out of stock, resellers are selling the pink ghost blanket for as high as $100. The blanket was also initially available on HomeGoods’ website, however, some have managed to get theirs by walking into a HomeGoods store.

“You’ve been blessed by the spooky ghosts gods”: Reactions explored as Social media users go gaga over the viral pink ghost blanket

From shoes to dresses to now duvets, the pink ghost blanket has taken social media and users by storm. The ones who have bought it are bragging about it, while others are commenting about how they want to get the blanket. At the same time, others are also outraged about the resellers charging so much and making massive profits due to the scarcity of the viral blanket.

As a TikTok user, @Sillypak posted about it on TikTok, here is how netizens reacted:

At the same time, people cannot stop talking about it on X too. Here is how people are reacting to the blanket on the platform:

At the moment, HomeGoods has released a statement claiming that just a few of pink ghost blankets are available in their stores. Many social media users living outside the USA are demanding and wishing that such duvets should also be released in their countries so that they can get their hands on them.

However, HomeGoods has not addressed as to if the blankets would be coming back in stock.