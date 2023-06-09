"Time to protest them sickening": Cracker Barrel front porch Pride photo sparks boycott calls

Cracker Barrel, an American restaurant chain, faced backlash on social media for its Pride Month campaign. The post was shared on the company’s Facebook account on June 8. The Old Country Store stated in the caption that they were excited to celebrate Pride Month with their employees and guests and added that everyone is always welcome at their table and their rocker.

Ever since the post featuring a rainbow-colored chair on the restaurant's front porch surfaced on the internet, it drew quite a lot of attention and was heavily criticized by conservatives. Needless to say, the company made it to the list of “woke” companies as labeled by the conservatives and has already received calls for a boycott.

The restaurant chain is based in Lebanon, Tennessee, and has been a staple of suburban America for more than 50 years. Aside from serving food, it is also known for its addicting peg solitaire games and quirky gift shops, which maintain a Southern country theme.

Cracker Barrel's Facebook post was shared on Twitter by many, and more conservatives gathered to leave their negative remarks about the company. One Twitter user, @angie_anson, wrote that she has always loved the restaurant, but she loves her country and her God more. Another user, @NahanNancy, replied to the tweet and said that it was time to protest.

Internet reacts to Cracker Barrel's Pride Month post

While conservatives immediately got to criticize the company for supporting the LGBTQ+ community, a few others spoke in its defense.

People speaking against the company

One Twitter account called Texas Family Project shared the company's Facebook post and wrote that the company has "fallen". The account added that the restaurant, which used to be a family-friendly establishment, has now caved to the mob.

Texas Family Project @FamilyProjectTX



A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob. We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen.A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob. We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen.A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob. https://t.co/IM0p1NT20S

Conservatives wrote that they would not support a company that was ideologically malicious toward children. They stuck to their statement that the LGBTQ+ ideology is inappropriate for children and that it grooms their minds.

Angie @angie_anson It is with deep sadness that I am posting this because I have always loved Cracker Barrel. However, I Love My Country and My God More!! Go Woke, Go Broke!! It is with deep sadness that I am posting this because I have always loved Cracker Barrel. However, I Love My Country and My God More!! Go Woke, Go Broke!! https://t.co/HlF7R5NDJY

Colette Harrington @sweetcarolinatv Cracker Barrel has no idea who their costumer base is. They’ve gone crackers, that’s for sure! What is the government up to that’s making all these companies give the middle finger to their costumers? CB this Bud’s for you. Go woke go broke! Cracker Barrel has no idea who their costumer base is. They’ve gone crackers, that’s for sure! What is the government up to that’s making all these companies give the middle finger to their costumers? CB this Bud’s for you. Go woke go broke! https://t.co/P7NChs5VyA

The Real Brandon @BluecollarBran Cracker Barrel, your customer base is not blue haired, gender studies majors



Actually, the last time one came in, they accused you of being racist after they saw a rope & called it a noose



And then you spit on the very customers (conservative/Christians) that stood up for you Cracker Barrel, your customer base is not blue haired, gender studies majorsActually, the last time one came in, they accused you of being racist after they saw a rope & called it a nooseAnd then you spit on the very customers (conservative/Christians) that stood up for you https://t.co/MayZRo4XqU

People defending the company against conservatives

Many people counter-questioned the conservatives who kept saying that Cracker Barrel was targeting children with its Pride campaign, since in no place had the company specifically mentioned it being directed toward children or influencing them.

People defending Cracker Barrel. (Image via Twitter/@angie_anson)

Some asked the right-wingers that, by their logic, they should boycott beauty pageants as well since they s**ualize young girls and groom them to fit into the set beauty standards of society.

IDrinkQAnonTears @FakeXAnon @angie_anson @Rnsstgbc6



Have you ever boycotted any companies related to beauty pageants?



Those people literally dress up little girls in lingerie and grown men judge them on their looks..



Just asking @UltraDane I see you are against the "targeting of kids" so I'd like to ask you a serious question about that.Have you ever boycotted any companies related to beauty pageants?Those people literally dress up little girls in lingerie and grown men judge them on their looks..Just asking @angie_anson @Rnsstgbc6 @UltraDane I see you are against the "targeting of kids" so I'd like to ask you a serious question about that.Have you ever boycotted any companies related to beauty pageants? Those people literally dress up little girls in lingerie and grown men judge them on their looks..Just asking

A few others criticized the conservatives' constant excuse of respecting Christian values, as they keep saying that being gay is against God's word.

Cambria @cambriasunh @angie_anson @AstorKirsten It’s a rainbow chair, it isn’t hurting anyone…hopefully you can be more accepting of different beliefs…what is wrong w/you people…my belief-ur god in the OT isn’t the real god anyway….he was a tyrant. Hopefully we can learn our real history soon. God speed. @angie_anson @AstorKirsten It’s a rainbow chair, it isn’t hurting anyone…hopefully you can be more accepting of different beliefs…what is wrong w/you people…my belief-ur god in the OT isn’t the real god anyway….he was a tyrant. Hopefully we can learn our real history soon. God speed.

Jo B @Summerca @angie_anson @fleuretlavigne So you supposedly say freedom of speech, but you call them woke because they support pride, you say people can live their lives but if they're gay they're wrong? Duplicitous. Bible says love your neighbor as yourself. You show you don't do that. You show your discrimination. @angie_anson @fleuretlavigne So you supposedly say freedom of speech, but you call them woke because they support pride, you say people can live their lives but if they're gay they're wrong? Duplicitous. Bible says love your neighbor as yourself. You show you don't do that. You show your discrimination.

Melisa Sedai 🌻 #WOT ⚜ #MTFBWY @mariabronn75 @amazingphandles I'm straight and I try to be kind to others but I'm so freaking sick of people who call themselves Christians like they're paragons of Godliness, who go around treating people that are different than they are as wholly deficient. @amazingphandles I'm straight and I try to be kind to others but I'm so freaking sick of people who call themselves Christians like they're paragons of Godliness, who go around treating people that are different than they are as wholly deficient.

Casey (she/her) @MamaSissieSays



Is there even one located in my city? I don’t know. But I’ll find one to patronize because love defeats hate.



And spite against racist bigots buys a LOT of peg games & candy sticks. twitter.com/familyprojectt… Texas Family Project @FamilyProjectTX



A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob. We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen.A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob. We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen.A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob. https://t.co/IM0p1NT20S This really makes me want to take everyone I know to @CrackerBarrel Is there even one located in my city? I don’t know. But I’ll find one to patronize because love defeats hate.And spite against racist bigots buys a LOT of peg games & candy sticks. This really makes me want to take everyone I know to @CrackerBarrel Is there even one located in my city? I don’t know. But I’ll find one to patronize because love defeats hate. And spite against racist bigots buys a LOT of peg games & candy sticks. 😁 twitter.com/familyprojectt…

Ana @AnaBananainKY When Chick-fil-A and Cracker Barrel are too “woke” for you, you might just a terrible person. When Chick-fil-A and Cracker Barrel are too “woke” for you, you might just a terrible person.

Mike Sington @MikeSington Cracker Barrel celebrates Pride Month. In other news, far right Republicans now have nowhere to eat. Cracker Barrel celebrates Pride Month. In other news, far right Republicans now have nowhere to eat. https://t.co/TIxm3lsUxb

This is not the first time Cracker Barrel has been labeled “woke”. In 2022, the restaurant chain made headlines after it promoted its new plant-based vegan sausage on Facebook. Several conservative and Christian customers slammed the company after that for supporting woke ideologies.

Earlier this week, the company reported that traffic had fallen noticeably since April as consumers were faced with economic pressure. But the restaurant chain is striving to increase frequency among its consumers with a planned loyalty program that will be launched in July. It is also trying to retain the customer base with continued value messages.

