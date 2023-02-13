Titanic beats Avatar: The Way of Water at box office following re-release 

Titanic was re-released in theaters by Paramount in the USA and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (through the 20th Century Studios label) internationally on February 10, 2023. It was released in a remastered 3D 4K HDR render, with a high frame rate in international territories, as part of the film's 25th-anniversary celebration.

The movie has managed to surpass the earnings of Avatar: The Way of Water. Titanic has now become the third highest-grossing movie of all time with Avatar: The Way of Water in fourth place.

The synopsis of Titanic, according to IMDb reads:

"A seventeen-year-old aristocrat falls in love with a kind but poor artist aboard the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic."

Titanic is the third highest-grossing movie of all time

Following its theatrical re-release, the film now stands as the third highest-grossing movie of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water was initially third but was soon beaten again by the 1997 film. According to Screen Rant, Titanic has now earned $2.217 billion but Avatar: The Way of Water is not too far having earned $2.213 worldwide in its ninth week.

James Cameron has now directed three out of the four highest-grossing films of all time.

The director recently spoke to National Geographic about the famous last scene in the iconic movie. He explained that he conducted an experiment to see if Jack could have survived but the results were no different.

He said:

"We found out you can have the stern sink vertically, and you can have the stern fall back with a big splash, but you can’t have both."

He continued:

"I think [Jack’s] thought process was, ‘I’m not going to do one thing that jeopardizes [Rose’s survival].' Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless. The film is about death and separation; he had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons."

The movie narrates an epic love story of Jack and Rose, who meet on the RMS Titanic. Their blossoming love crashes when the ship sinks. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, David Warner, and Bill Paxton.

What is Avatar: The Way of Water about?

Avatar: The Way of Water is set 16 years after the events of Avatar. The Sullys must fight against a new adversary and protect each other and their home.

The film's official description reads:

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The movie stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, with supporting roles by Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, and several more.

