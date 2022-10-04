Where to buy the Reebok x National Geographic footwear collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Bolton, United Kingdom-based sportswear giant Reebok, has once again collaborated with, American media outlet, National Geographic for a three-piece footwear collection. Following the release of the seven-piece sneaker collection in 2021, the dynamic duo announced the release of three classic Reebok silhouettes in both adult and children's sizes on September 28, 2022.

The collaborative footwear collection inspired by endangered and wild species and the media outlet's award-winning visual storytelling was released on Reebok's official e-commerce site and select retailers on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

More about the newly launched Reebok x National Geographic footwear collection consisting of Nano X2 Grow and Club C 85 Vegan

Newly launched Reebok x National Geographic footwear collection consisting of two makeovers of Nano X2 Grow and Club C 85 Vegan (Image via Reebok)

The upcoming collection, created in collaboration with National Geographic, includes two makeovers of the popular Nano X2 training sneaker, Nano X2 Grow. Aside from the two Nano X2 Grow makeovers, the collection also includes a makeover of the classic Club C 85 Vegan silhouette.

The official press release introduces the collection as:

"Today Reebok unveils a full family footwear capsule collection with National Geographic inspired by wild and endangered species and National Geographic’s award-winning visual storytelling. This announcement follows two drops from the brands that were released last year."

The entire collection is vegan (no animal-based materials are used) and honors the world's most beautiful animals. The collection contributes to the dynamic duo's goal of raising awareness about rare and beautiful animals and honoring their existence.

It includes unique animal-inspired patterns on the upper of each silhouette to raise awareness about these species. The official press release further mentions:

"Included in the adults’ footwear collection are two colorways of the Nano X2 Grow, the latest iteration of Reebok’s award-winning Nano training shoe franchise, both of which are made with at least 50% plant-based materials."

The collection includes:

Club C 85 Vegan, which can be availed at a retail price of $90 in adult sizes, $60 for preschool kids, and $50- for toddlers. Nano X2 Grow (Soft Camel / Light Sand / Gravel), which can be availed at a retail price of $160 in adult sizes. Nano X2 Grow (Core Black / Stone / Khaki), which can be availed at a retail price of $160 in adult sizes.

Reebok x National Geographic Club C sneakers (Image via Reebok)

The Club C 85 Vegan sneakers come in mis-matched pattern and honors animals including Black Rhino, Ring-Tailed Lemur, Galapagos Penguin, Eastern Gorilla, Fiji Banded Iguana, and more.

The highlight of the collection is the Nano X2 Grown silhouette. The first colorway of the silhouette is Soft Camel / Light Sand / Gravel, which also applies to the Cheetah, Tiger, and Jaguard. The silhouette was inspired by the world's largest wild cats.

The third shoe is the Nano X2 Grow in Core Black / Stone / Khaki. The Puffer Fish, Python Snake, Scorpion, Poison Dart Frog, Grizzly Bear, and other animals are honoured in this version.

The Reebok x National Geographic 2022 collection of three silhouettes will be available on Reebok's official e-commerce site beginning October 4, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far