“Together is LEGENDARY”: ARMYs ecstatic as BTS’ Jungkook Standing Next To You’s remix featuring Usher gets released

Jungkook's highly anticipated remix of his hit song Standing Next to You, featuring renowned artist Usher, was released on December 15, 2023. Both artists enjoy widespread acclaim in their respective countries and internationally, making their collaboration exceptional.

Jungkook's solo debut album, GOLDEN, was released on November 3, 2023, with Standing Next to You serving as the title track of this 11-track album.

The song is a powerful piece, complemented by the impactful dance moves and visuals of BTS members. The instant success of his collaboration with Usher added powerful notes and a unique touch, further enhancing the song's appeal.

BTS' Jungkook featuring Usher remix of Standing Next to You gets released

Since Jungkook of BTS embarked on his solo music journey, he has engaged in collaborations with various artists, resulting in multiple versions and remixes of his songs.

Notable collaborations include artists like Latto, Justin Timberlake, Jack Harlow, and DJ Snake. However, his most significant partnership came with the seasoned American artist Usher.

This video premiered on YouTube on the morning of December 15, 2023, rapidly accumulating millions of views and likes. It commences with the BTS member's solo introduction, where he showcases his singing and dancing prowess alongside his background dancers.

Jungkook sports a stylish look with a shorter haircut, a sleeveless leather jacket, and black cargo pants. After the initial verse, Usher makes a grand entrance, bringing his unique style and voice to the song, perfectly complementing his performance.

Usher kicks off with some fresh lyrics, blending them with the original song's verse in his distinctive voice, earning applause from the fandom. The video then transitions into a dance break featuring the entire dance crew and the two stars. Subsequently, the background dancers exit, leaving Jungkook and Usher to deliver a stellar dual dance break.

This collaboration video received overwhelming love from the BTS fandom. Witnessing the group's maknae perform alongside one of the world's biggest stars filled fans with pride.

Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, is an American singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer. He is considered one of the most successful R&B artists and has achieved fame for his smooth vocals and impressive dance moves. Usher rose to prominence in the late 1990s with the release of his second album, My Way, which included the hit singles Nice & Slow and You Make Me Wanna.

Some of his other well-known songs include U Remind Me, Yeah! featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris, and Burn. Apart from his music career, Usher has also ventured into acting and business.

Usher has also been known to be one of Jungkook's biggest inspirational artists, and to perform alongside him must've felt like a dream come true for the BTS maknae. With him currently serving in the military, this video proved to be a blessing in disguise for the ARMYs, who miss their beloved Bangtan boys.