Tommy Lee Twitter post sparks hilarious memefest online

Mötley Crüe member Tommy Lee is in the news again for sharing another NSFW (Not Safe For Work) picture of himself online, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
The 60-year-old drummer posted the picture late at night on his Twitter account, @MrTommyLand, while making an age-old pun based on nuts while tagging the brand, Mr. Peanut. The distinct tattoo seen in the photograph confirms it was Lee. The caption read:
"Hey @Mr. Peanut... lets collab!... I'll bring the NUTZ!!!!"
This is not the first time Lee has bared himself on the internet. Last summer, he shared a frontal nude picture of himself on Instagram.
Lee soon began trending on social media, and needless to say, netizens were unimpressed. This elicited a number of hilarious and sarcastic comments on the social media platform.
"What's seen cannot be unseen!!": Internet users react to Tommy Lee's tweet
Netizens took to the microblogging platform to express their shock at Tommy Lee posting yet another nude picture of himself. They shared some humorous memes and pun-filled comments to call out the Mötley Crüe drummer.
Lee was trending on Twitter under the music category following his NSFW photo. One user Ilana, @ilana1441, stated that she would not check out why after learning her lesson last time. Another user, @EmilyRB remarked she would go and play some word games after checking out why Lee was trending.
Exasperated Twitterati also brought up Lee's past instances of sharing dubious images online. One user @skeletonchrist, commented in frustration:
"Somebody get tommy lee off twitter."
Here are some other comments seen on Twitter responding to the drummer's tweet:
Tommy Lee also made headlines following the release of Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary
Tommy is a Greek-American musician who is the founding member of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe and the rap-metal band Methods of Mayhem.
Lee was married to Pamela Anderson for three years and divorced in 1998 following a domestic abuse scandal. Together, they have two sons, Brandon Thomas, and Dylan Jagger.
Anderson released her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, and her memoir Love, Pamela, on January 31, 2023. The documentary explores the various pivotal moments and controversies in the actress's life and career, including, her life with Lee and their divorce.
In 2017, he began dating American internet personality and comedian Brittany Furlan and got hitched in 2019. Following the release of Anderson's documentary, Furlan took to social media to mock the Baywatch actress. However, she quickly faced backlash online who called her out over her insensitive comments. The influencer later explained her comments online.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Anderson had acknowledged that Furlan would not be pleased with the content of her book as it was a tell-all on her life with Lee.
Tommy Lee and Mötley Crüe are scheduled to kick off their first concert of 2023 on Saturday, February 11, along with Def Leppard in Atlantic City. The performance will mark the band's first gig with new guitarist John 5.