Tommy Lee Twitter post sparks hilarious memefest online

Mötley Crüe member Tommy Lee is in the news again for sharing another NSFW (Not Safe For Work) picture of himself online, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The 60-year-old drummer posted the picture late at night on his Twitter account, @MrTommyLand, while making an age-old pun based on nuts while tagging the brand, Mr. Peanut. The distinct tattoo seen in the photograph confirms it was Lee. The caption read:

"Hey @Mr. Peanut... lets collab!... I'll bring the NUTZ!!!!"

This is not the first time Lee has bared himself on the internet. Last summer, he shared a frontal nude picture of himself on Instagram.

Lee soon began trending on social media, and needless to say, netizens were unimpressed. This elicited a number of hilarious and sarcastic comments on the social media platform.

Luke Geiger @theironhipster0 *When I didn’t listen and checked why Tommy Lee was trending* *When I didn’t listen and checked why Tommy Lee was trending* https://t.co/pswY4MhK6u

"What's seen cannot be unseen!!": Internet users react to Tommy Lee's tweet

Netizens took to the microblogging platform to express their shock at Tommy Lee posting yet another nude picture of himself. They shared some humorous memes and pun-filled comments to call out the Mötley Crüe drummer.

Lee was trending on Twitter under the music category following his NSFW photo. One user Ilana, @ilana1441, stated that she would not check out why after learning her lesson last time. Another user, @EmilyRB remarked she would go and play some word games after checking out why Lee was trending.

Ilana S @ilana1441 Me: sees Tommy Lee trending.

Also me: Nope, keep moving girl. You're still disinfecting your eyes since the last time you clicked to find out why. Me: sees Tommy Lee trending. Also me: Nope, keep moving girl. You're still disinfecting your eyes since the last time you clicked to find out why. https://t.co/8DzEPv1qN0

🪄 Witchy 🐈‍⬛ Woman 🔮 @EmilyRB



Yeah, so Imma just head to Facebook, maybe do some online word games.... *goes to see why Tommy Lee is trending...Yeah, so Imma just head to Facebook, maybe do some online word games.... *goes to see why Tommy Lee is trending...😳 Yeah, so Imma just head to Facebook, maybe do some online word games....

Exasperated Twitterati also brought up Lee's past instances of sharing dubious images online. One user @skeletonchrist, commented in frustration:

"Somebody get tommy lee off twitter."

travis ⛧ @skeIetonchrist somebody get tommy lee off twitter somebody get tommy lee off twitter

Matthew @mattbo_0 I've seen Tommy Lee's junk way too much during my lifetime. I've seen Tommy Lee's junk way too much during my lifetime.

Here are some other comments seen on Twitter responding to the drummer's tweet:

andrew ☮️✌️ @beatIesIuvr Whenever Tommy Lee is trending on Twitter again

Whenever Tommy Lee is trending on Twitter again https://t.co/uKSkeWp7Ow

A.C. 🎸🎧 @AaronGuitarX Note to self and Public Service Announcement - if you see "Tommy Lee" or "Antonio Brown" trending - do not click on it!! Note to self and Public Service Announcement - if you see "Tommy Lee" or "Antonio Brown" trending - do not click on it!! https://t.co/3wE60DKJ2H

Tam/Shadoe~~St.Val is abt chocolate (she/her) @ShadoeLandman If anyone is curious why Tommy Lee is trending and is tempted to look, don't. If anyone is curious why Tommy Lee is trending and is tempted to look, don't.

Presuming Ed @JamesOldham Just been made aware of a Tweet by Tommy Lee. Just been made aware of a Tweet by Tommy Lee. https://t.co/MhaCFJZ1cS

autumn 𖤐 | STREAM RAYLESS @autumneskinn DO NOT LOOK AT TOMMY LEE'S TWITTER I REPEAT DO NOT LOOK AT TOMMY LEES TWITTER DO NOT LOOK AT TOMMY LEE'S TWITTER I REPEAT DO NOT LOOK AT TOMMY LEES TWITTER

alex ❤️‍🔥 @lFYOUHAVEGHOST Saying not to look at Tommy Lee’s twitter is, unfortunately, a sure fire way to make me go look at Tommy Lee’s twitter Saying not to look at Tommy Lee’s twitter is, unfortunately, a sure fire way to make me go look at Tommy Lee’s twitter

liv! @thecarsarehot MY EYES HURT i saw that tommy lee was trending and i made the mistake of clicking on itMY EYES HURT i saw that tommy lee was trending and i made the mistake of clicking on it 😔😔 MY EYES HURT

lily!! @fearofbeings TWITTER PLZ SUSPEND TOMMY LEE IM BEGGING U ITS FOR THE WELLBEING OF YOUR USERS!!! TWITTER PLZ SUSPEND TOMMY LEE IM BEGGING U ITS FOR THE WELLBEING OF YOUR USERS!!!

Zoso @rogueintj TOMMY LEE NOT AGAIN FFS TOMMY LEE NOT AGAIN FFS

dj ✰ @numetaldog tommy lee should be put in a home tommy lee should be put in a home

MJ 🍷 @HeyMistyJ Tommy Lee is trending again.



If I had to guess, I'd say he's posted another picture of his pecker and got everyone all riled up.



Look, y'all, we've been looking at his dong for years. This is nothing new. Keep it moving and get over it. Tommy Lee is trending again. If I had to guess, I'd say he's posted another picture of his pecker and got everyone all riled up.Look, y'all, we've been looking at his dong for years. This is nothing new. Keep it moving and get over it.

UH60 @UH60Hawk @MrTommyLand Oh Tommy Lee is trending under music lets click on that and see what’s goi.. oh dear god no @MrTommyLand Oh Tommy Lee is trending under music lets click on that and see what’s goi.. oh dear god no

sara🦇 @ltcastle_ tommy lee is confirmed to be my number one enemy once again tommy lee is confirmed to be my number one enemy once again

Wikroria @wiktoryeah @MrTommyLand He is back at it AGAIN @MrTommyLand He is back at it AGAIN

Tommy Lee also made headlines following the release of Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary

Tommy is a Greek-American musician who is the founding member of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe and the rap-metal band Methods of Mayhem.

Lee was married to Pamela Anderson for three years and divorced in 1998 following a domestic abuse scandal. Together, they have two sons, Brandon Thomas, and Dylan Jagger.

Pamela with her sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger (Image via Getty Images)

Anderson released her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, and her memoir Love, Pamela, on January 31, 2023. The documentary explores the various pivotal moments and controversies in the actress's life and career, including, her life with Lee and their divorce.

In 2017, he began dating American internet personality and comedian Brittany Furlan and got hitched in 2019. Following the release of Anderson's documentary, Furlan took to social media to mock the Baywatch actress. However, she quickly faced backlash online who called her out over her insensitive comments. The influencer later explained her comments online.

Tommy Lee with wife Brittany Furlan (Image via Getty Images)

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Anderson had acknowledged that Furlan would not be pleased with the content of her book as it was a tell-all on her life with Lee.

Tommy Lee and Mötley Crüe are scheduled to kick off their first concert of 2023 on Saturday, February 11, along with Def Leppard in Atlantic City. The performance will mark the band's first gig with new guitarist John 5.

