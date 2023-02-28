TommyInnit Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, after, venues and more 

TommyInnit, YouTuber and Twitch content creator, announced that he will go on tour in June 2023. Jack Manifold and Freddie Badlinu, fellow content creators, will join him.

The announcement was made on a live stream on TommyInnit's YouTube channel, then posted for his 12.1 million YouTube subscribers. The comedy tour, "Annoying at First, " will hit major United Kingdom cities throughout June.

gigsandtours @gigsandtours



Joined by huge YouTubers @Badlinu and



One of THE world's most popular YouTubers and Twitch Streamers, @tommyinnit has announced his first ever major UK tour for June 2023! Joined by huge YouTubers @Badlinu and @JackManifoldTV, plus surprise guests! Tickets on sale this Saturday at 9:30am

The creator said the tour will be similar to the live show he had previously hosted in July, except for it being "a thousand times funnier."

TommyInnit's June Tour 2023 will kick off at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

The Annoying At First Tour will start selling its tickets this Saturday, March 04, at 9.30 am, according to the Gigs and Tours official Twitter account.

These tickets can be bought on the Gigs and Tours official website from the aforementioned date and period. Prices may vary or change with time, but the current listings from S.J.M. Concerts have tour tickets priced at either £25 or £35.

Premium tickets cost £75 and would include seating in the first eight rows from the front while wearing a show-specific wristband.

evie !!¹⁸⁶ ¹⁸⁷ ¹⁸⁸ @evielovesgnf cancelling my harry styles tickets for the tommyinnit x jack manifold x badlinu tour cancelling my harry styles tickets for the tommyinnit x jack manifold x badlinu tour 😵😵😵😵😵😵😵😵😵😵

The Annoying At First tour will go live in 12 major cities in the United Kingdom, including Manchester, Newcastle, and Cardiff. It ends in London on June 24, 2023.

Wed June 07 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thu June 08 – Sheffield City Hall

Fri June 09 – Glasgow King's Theatre

Sat June 10 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Sun June 11 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Thu June 15 – Wolverhampton The Halls

Fri June 16 – Plymouth Pavilions

Sat June 17 – Bournemouth International Centre

Sun June 18 – Brighton Centre

Thu June 22 – Cardiff St David's Hall

Fri June 23 – Bath Forum

Sat June 24 – London Eventim Apollo

This tour could be a potential test for a larger audience in the future for the content creator.

TommyInnit is more than just a YouTuber and Twitch content creator

Under an online pseudonym, Thomas Simons is a British gamer and YouTuber. His Minecraft and Hypixel Skyblock streams and Twitch and YouTube videos made him popular.

His first YouTube channel was called ChannelNutpig, but Simons later launched the famous one he is known for today - TommyInnit. He has been dragged into many gaming controversies through the months.

Moreover, he has participated in numerous Minecraft championships and collaborated with fellow big-name gamers such as Pigicial, Technoblade, and Badlinu.

tom @clingyhq THE TOMMYINNIT JACK MANIFOLD AND FREDDIE BADLINU COMEDY TOUR IS ANNOUNCED THE TOMMYINNIT JACK MANIFOLD AND FREDDIE BADLINU COMEDY TOUR IS ANNOUNCED https://t.co/2Du5yGNNwL

Badlinu, named Freddie Aloysius Hackett, is also a Minecraft gamer. He has over 160,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 310,000 on Twitch.

Jack Manifold, completing the trio in the Annoying At First tour, is also a Minecraft gamer. He has over 1.8 million subscribers on Twitch and has a wide fanbase on YouTube.

The three content creators, TommyInnit, Badlinu, and Jack Manifold, are all set for the June 2023 tour.

