5 facts you likely didn't know about Minecraft streamer Jack Manifold

Jack Manifold is an English YouTuber best known for his loud sense of humor and contributions to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer (SMP).

He began uploading onto his main channel, JackManifoldTV, on April 8, 2020. Since then, its content has diverged from gaming to skits to vlogs involving his friends and fellow content creators, such as TommyInnit, Tubbo, Smajor, Wilbur Soot, Jschlatt, and Ranboo.

As seen below, there is much to know about this big name in the streaming community.

Jack Manifold trivia

5) Has inactive shorts channel

"Jack Manifold Shorts" is a channel dedicated to clips from his previous streams, highlighting certain funny and memorable moments. It was short-lived on all accounts, as there were only five uploads, each a minute or less long.

The last upload on this shorts channel was over a year ago and has since been deemed inactive, yet it stands tall at 85.3k subscribers.

4) Accidentally leaked multiple people's phone numbers

Leaking other content creators' personal phone numbers while live on stream is a mishap every streamer aims to avoid at all costs. That said, Jack has been the perpetrator of this crime several times.

First, he leaked the phone number of his friend, Tubbo. Then, in a later stream, he accidentally showed his own brother's phone number.

Both video-on-demands (VODS) with the phone number leaks have been deleted, but that didn't stop invasive fans from dialing them.

3) Has talent for singing

Several content creators have started their own music careers in extension to streaming, such as Dream and Tubbo.

Many fans have anticipated a musical debut from Jack, as he's shown several times that his singing voice is stunning. He used to sing while ending his streams, but lately, he hasn't been doing that as much.

Jack has been clipped singing songs like Riptide by Vance Joy, as well as Best Friend and Sunflowers by Rex Orange County.

2) Thrown up in saucepan

One of the funniest stories told on stream was the tale of Jack's time getting drunk with Wilbur Soot and many of their friends. Wilbur told viewers that, at one point, it had become clear that Jack was at the nausea/vomiting point of being drunk.

To prevent him from getting sick all over the living room, Jack was handed a saucepan in which to vomit.

While it was a small detail to the story, it became one that no one forgot. This includes Tubbo, who, during his first time getting drunk, grabbed a saucepan for his friend to get sick into in homage to Jack Manifold's drunk story.

1) Has UK size 8 feet

Jack Manifold was asked on stream what his shoe size was for "knowing if they would have his shoe size at a bowling alley." At first, he was hesitant to answer, knowing that the answer would end up on some wiki about him.

Eventually, he confidently answered:

"Alright, fine, I've got UK size 8 feet. Put it on the wiki!"

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinions.

