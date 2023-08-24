Toya & Reginae season 1 release date, air time, and plot on WeTV

Toya & Reginae season 1 is set to premiere on WE TV on August 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The new reality TV show will introduce viewers to the intriguing world of Toya Johnson-Rushing and her daughter, Reginae Carter. This season will have six one-hour episodes, with new episodes every Monday on the ALLBLK streaming service.

Toya & Reginae season 1 will take viewers on an emotional roller coaster, from the busy streets of Atlanta to the quiet corners of family life. Following Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter through the ups and downs of their relationship, viewers will get a glimpse of the strength, fragility, and perseverance that characterize their friendship.

Offering a look into a world that is both sympathetic and incredibly compelling, this series will change the way we view celebrity families with its combination of genuine emotion and unscripted events.

Toya & Reginae season 1 to celebrate the mother-daughter bond

Release date and time

Get ready to witness waves of amazing mother-daughter duo. (Image via Instagram/Toyajohnson)

Toya & Reginae season 1 promises to be a unique experience, available on WE TV and the ALLBLK streaming services.

Here's when people in different timezones can watch the premiere:

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 am, Friday, August 25, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 9 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Central Time (CT): 8 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 7 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 6 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 5 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2023

Fans can look forward to six engaging one-hour episodes that dig deep into the lives of the Atlanta-based mother-daughter duo.

What to expect from Toya & Reginae season 1

Toya & Reginae season 1 explores the mother-daughter bond, their love lives, careers, and the complex dynamics within their family.

"Online we look picture perfect, but offline, our lives are far from it," Reginae said.

This contrast between their online appearance and real-life unpredictability forms a central theme. As per the trailer, we will also see other family members, mainly Reganie's younger sibling. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per AMC Network:

"Toya & Reginae follows the ups and downs of one of Atlanta’s most dynamic mother-daughter duos. Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter have been famous for a very long time. Every tweet, comment, or post they make is dissected on all the hottest blogs because they present so fabulously and Reginae’s popularity since her sweet 16 party has never waned."

The synopsis further states that what fans see on social media is "just scratching the surface."

"On each episode, fans will get to peek behind the curtain and see who they truly are: what’s happening in their love lives, how they navigate those relationships in conjunction with their exciting and demanding careers and their relationship with each other. As happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos as they navigate a seemingly dysfunctional family."

Expand Tweet

The show focuses on specific aspects of their lives, such as Toya's divorce, past relationships, and Reginae's personal and career challenges. We can also see a glimpse of a physical fight and verbal altercations in the trailer, highlighting that this show won't be like a fairy tale.

Considering all this, viewers can expect a well-structured show that balances entertainment with authenticity, offering a fresh perspective on the mother-daughter relationship.

Toya & Reginae season 1 cast and production team

Where drama meets love, and fame meets family. Welcome to the world of Toya & Reginae! Image credits: Instagram/Toyajohnson

The show features Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter, members of Lil Wayne's famous hip-hop star family, as the main cast.

The show is produced by Entertainment One (eOne), a well-known name in the entertainment industry. The executive producers, Tara Long, Gennifer Gardiner, and Datari Turner, are steering the show, bringing their experience to the forefront.

The combination of a strong cast and an experienced production team lays the foundation for a series that aims to provide an authentic look into the lives of its subjects.

The offerings of Toya & Reginae season 1 are diverse and engaging. The show's potential impact on cultural trends is noteworthy, and viewers are encouraged to participate and contribute to its success. Make sure to watch and become part of this exciting television experience.