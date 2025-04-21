Trader Joe's brings back its Carrot Mini Sheet Cake: All you need to know

Trader Joe's is bringing back its fan-favorite Carrot Mini Sheet Cake. This seasonal offering is available for a limited time only.

TJ's is known for the numerous products it sells under its brand name. While some products replicate some other renowned items, others are their original. The retail store sells a lemon mini sheet cake in the spring. It is highly popular and sells out quickly.

However, that is available for a limited time. The store is now bringing back its Carrot Mini Sheet Cake this summer.

Trader Joe's Carrot Mini Sheet Cake explored

Carrot Mini Sheet Cake (Image credits: Trader Joe's)

This carrot mini sheet cake first came into TJ's last year and earned great reviews. It was, however, available for a limited time only. It has now returned this year as well.

The company's website explains the origin of carrot cake and their inspiration for making this product, writing:

"Whose idea was it to put carrot in a cake anyway? In Medieval Europe, sugar was so inaccessible that the populace had to get creative with satisfying its sweet tooth. Abundant in quantity and sufficiently sweet, carrots got the job done—and then some. Not only did they contribute understated sweetness; they also increased moisture content to keep desserts fluffy.

"Taking notes from both Medieval masses and grandmas of yore, Trader Joe’s festively spiced Carrot Mini Sheet Cake evokes nostalgia with every bite."

The Carrot Mini Sheet Cake features shredded carrots and warm spices baked together with nuts in a base to make a soft and delicious cake. They mostly just feature walnuts for texture and flavor. This cake is then topped with cream cheese icing ribbons that also have a hint of tanginess.

These cakes don't require any heating or baking and can be served straight out of the pack. As per the website, the cake weighs around 18oz or 510 grams and costs $5.99.

Some other Trader Joe's recent releases

The retail store keeps bringing in new products on a regular basis, either permanently or for a limited time. Let's check out some of its recent releases:

- Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes

TJ's has brought back its Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes this summer. Many claim that this is similar to Ritter Sport Corn Flake. However, it is now back at Trader Joe's.

This chocolate is imported from Belgium and made with 31% Cacao milk chocolate. It features cornflakes instead of puffed rice for more crunch and flavor. A 6.3-oz or 180-gram bar costs $3.29 on the company's website.

- Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

These are Trader Joe's latest offerings and have been around for a few weeks now. These Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips have already become a fan favorite. These are made with crinkle-cut Irish potatoes that are topped with Irish garlic and butter. It provides the richness and deliciousness of garlic and butter in a snackable form.

A 1-oz or 28-gram pack contains around 13 chips and costs $2.99 on the company website.

- Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches

Last month, Trader Joe's released a new item in its dessert section - Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich. These come in a chocolate flavor and bring together macarons and ice cream sandwiches. These feature a soft and chewy macaron with a thick layer of chocolate ice cream in between.

Each pack contains two individually-wrapped sandwiches and retails at $4.99.

