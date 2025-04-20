Trader Joe's brings back its Milk Chocolate Bar With Corn Flakes: Price, availability, and more details explored

In the latest news, Trader Joe's is bringing back one of its beloved offerings— Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes. This is available for a limited time only in most locations across the nation.

TJ's is known to stock fewer items than a huge retail store. However, it sells most items under its own brand name at a cheaper rate than its original equivalent. Many believe that this Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes is similar to Ritter Sport Corn Flake.

However, this is sold under TJ's brand name and is now back in stock after a long while. Let's take a closer look at it.

Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes

These chocolate bars feature corn flakes instead of puffed rice for extra crunch and flavor. These are made with 31% Cacao milk chocolate and imported from Belgium.

Trader Joe's website explains:

"Chocolate bars with crunch usually include puffed rice—it’s great for adding that specific, airy crispness. But if you want a more serious crunch? Then you must include Corn Flakes. And that means our new Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes is serious business.

The description continues:

"It’s made for us by the same Belgian supplier that makes our Pound Plus Chocolate Bars, so you know it’s a quality Bar. The 31% cacao Milk Chocolate is decidedly rich and creamy, yet not cloyingly sweet."

This chocolate comes in a 6.3-oz or 180g bar that costs $3.29 on Trader Joe's website. Unlike regular chocolate bars, this is divided into segments of different shapes and sizes, and TJ's website explains the reason as well.

"Right about now, you might be thinking, 'I know what I’m having for breakfast!' And we wouldn’t blame you. But, for those who like to be a little more discerning, we’ve scored the entire Bar in different sized portions—so you can break off a little or a lot, depending on the time of day and your internal chocolate clock," it states.

As per the website, one serving size (30g) of the Milk Chocolate with Corn Flakes features 160 calories.

Trader Joe's recently released Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

In other news, the retail store recently released a snack that has already become a fan favorite— Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips. These feature crinkle-cut Irish potatoes with the deliciousness and richness of Irish garlic and butter.

TJ's website explains:

"We set out to create a snack that recontextualizes these dishes’ iconically Irish mix of hearty potatoes, rich, creamy butter, and aromatic alliums into a chip, and our search took us directly to the source.

The company further stated:

"Now, coming to us from an Irish supplier, Trader Joe’s Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips are made with crinkle-cut, authentically Irish potatoes and flavored with authentically Irish butter and garlic, so that every bite is crisp, exceptionally savory, and oh-so satisfying."

These potato chips are imported from an Irish supplier and are available for a limited time only. They come in 1oz or 28-gram packs and cost $2.99, with each pack containing around 13 chips and 140 calories.

Along with these two items, the retail store also has some other new products like 70% Peruvian Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar, Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs, Garlic Gondolas, and more. Check out the company's website for more news and details.

