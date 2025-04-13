Best under $5 new finds to grab at Trader Joe's in April 2025

America’s neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe's, has debuted an exciting number of new items for its fans to enjoy in April 2025. With the arrival of warm weather, the grocery store chain is stocking up its shelves with sweet treats, seasonal delights, and savory products to satisfy every craving.

However, with inflation rising, most people want to buy items that are reasonably priced. So, whether one is looking for items that are light, fresh tasting, fruity, healthy, or just outing-worthy, TJ's has something for everyone.

While the grocery store is known for private or its own branded items, it also sells unique snacks from across the world. Let’s take a look at some new releases that are not only unique but will also save big bucks.

From pasta sauce to energy bar: Here are five under $5 steals to buy from Trader Joe's this month

1) Chocolate Chip Energy Bar

Energy Bar Chocolate Chip (Image via Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe's Chocolate Chip Energy Bar is a gluten-free snack bar. Featuring ingredients such as oats, soy protein crisps, cinnamon, sea salt, and chocolate chips, this bar has 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of dietary fiber.

Dense and chewy, this sweet and healthy treat has 260 calories per serving. TJ's fans can purchase the Chocolate Chip Energy Bar for $1.19

2) Lemon Poppy Seed Buns

Lemon Poppy Seed Buns (Image via Trader Joe's)

Available for a limited period, the Lemon Poppy Seed Buns have sweet and zesty notes. Made using raised dough, this new addition to TJ's bakery offering has zingy lemon filling and is topped with lemon peel and lemon purée.

Twisted into a traditional Danish "knot" pastry, the Lemon Poppy Seed Buns are moist and topped with crunchy pearl sugar and poppy seeds. They are priced at $4.49

3) Celebration Cake Pretzels

Celebration Cake Pretzels (Image via Trader Joe's)

Also a limited product, the Celebration Cake Pretzels are made using a base of crispy, crunchy, and lightly salted mini pretzels. Each Celebration Cake Pretzel is coated with vanilla frosting-flavored candy and studded with rainbow nonpareils.

TJ's fans can get these Celebration Cake Pretzels for $2.99. Packed in a colorful bag, this treat contains about seven servings.

4) Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta

Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce (Image via Trader Joe's)

TJ partnered with a supplier located in Puglia to bring the Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce to its customers. Made with simple and fresh ingredients, tomatoes, olive oil, diced onion, chopped garlic, chopped fresh basil, and sea salt, this sauce can be used for pasta, ravioli, pizzas, shakshuka, or even as a dipping sauce.

According to the product description on the website, TJ's Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce also features dried oregano. Customers can get this item for $4.99.

5) Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes

Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes (Image via Trader Joe's)

TJ's new Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes are a tangy and buttery treat that combines the patisserie polish of a classic French lemon meringue tart with the tropical flavors of ripe passion fruit.

The grocery store sources this dessert from an expert baker in France, who uses crisp, crumbly tart shells filled with a full-flavored passion fruit curd. Each tart is topped with a piped dollop of meringue before baking.

Priced at $4.99, the Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes can be served after thawing in the refrigerator. Notably, they are a limited-time offering and are only available during the spring.

Whether a person is looking for an easy meal or a quick snack, America's neighborhood grocery store has something for people of all ages. TJ's offers items that are not only affordable but also unique.

About Trader Joe's

TJ's history dates back to 1958 as a Greater Los Angeles area chain known as Pronto Market convenience stores. Named after its founder, Joe Coulombe, the company officially became Trader Joe's in 1967, when Coulombe opened his first store in Pasadena, California.

Today, the grocery chain doesn't sell a lot of branded items, but instead focuses on unique and interesting products under its label. Notably, the brand has over 600 stores across the United States.

