Trader Joe's releases new Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips: All you need to know

Trader Joe's has released a new exciting product - Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips. These delicious treats are now available in stores and are likely to be a limited-time product.
Trader Joe's is known to bring exciting products regularly, but many of them end up being available for a limited time only. These new Irish potato chips were spotted recently by some customers in the stores, and they shared them on social media. These are also available on the retail store's website.
These potato chips are already garnering a great response, and considering they are just $3, they are great to stock as well. Let's explore the new product further.
Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips
These delicious Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips combine the deliciousness and richness of garlic and butter with a potato chip. These feature crinkle cut Irish potatoes, flavored with Irish garlic and butter.
Its description on the company's website reads:
"We set out to create a snack that recontextualizes these dishes’ iconically Irish mix of hearty potatoes, rich, creamy butter, and aromatic alliums into a chip, and our search took us directly to the source.
"Now, coming to us from an Irish supplier, Trader Joe’s Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips are made with crinkle-cut, authentically Irish potatoes and flavored with authentically Irish butter and garlic, so that every bite is crisp, exceptionally savory, and oh-so satisfying."
These potato chips aren't just Irish in the name but are actually imported through an Irish supplier. They replicate the flavor profile of fancy garlic mashed potatoes, with a hint of saltiness.
These Irish potato chips are great for snacking on their own but also pair well with some dips and spreads. They can also work in a meal spread. Trader Joe's website suggests some great pairings for these chips, writing:
"Salty, buttery, and delightfully garlicky, with a charmingly toothsome texture, our Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips are excellent as a standalone snack or as an accompaniment to a sandwich, soup, or salad. (We’re particularly keen on layering a few Chips into a sandwich, for an extra bit of crunch and flavor.)
"In a feat of epicurean engineering, they’re also sturdy and substantial enough to carry all kinds of creamy dips and condiments. We recommend pairing them with our Caramelized Onion Dip for a full-flavored, gameday appetizer, or our Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip for a deconstructed take on colcannon."
The Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips come in a packet of 1oz or 28 grams and cost $2.99. As per the website, each packet contains around 13 chips and 140 calories.
Some other Trader Joe's new items
Along with the new Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips, the brand also has some new products in different categories on its website and in stores. Along with their prices, these are:
Elevated Nut Mix - $5.99 for a 9oz can.
70% Peruvian Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar - $2.49 for a 3.5oz/100g bar.
Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs - $7.99 for a 20.4oz pack.
Sandwich Rolls - $3.49 per 12oz pack.
Dark Chocolate Bark - $5.49 for an 8oz pack.
Soft Pretzel Twists - $3.49 for 14.3oz pack.
Bully Chewers for dogs - $3.99 for 1.75oz pack.
