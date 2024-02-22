"Travis Kelce just found out Eamonn Holmes isn’t interested in Taylor Swift!": GB News host saying he would not date singer sparks meme fest

Journalist Eamonn Holmes revealed on a segment of GB News that aired on Monday, February 19, 2024, that he would never date Taylor Swift. The 64-year-old northern Irish broadcaster slammed the singer during a conversation where the latter was being praised for writing songs about her exes. He even went on to call her a "bitter woman" and that he would not have liked to date her.

Eamonn also said that the Lover singer wasn't good at keeping any of her "love interests."

“Here’s my view on Taylor Swift, she is a bitter woman. She is bitter, I wouldn't have liked to have dated her.” The broadcaster said.

Eamonn Holmes then criticized Taylor for doing the "inevitable" and writing songs slamming her ex-boyfriends. He added that he was "put off" by Swift and he's "not going to go out with her."

Taylor Swift has reportedly dated many celebrities, including Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Lautner and more recently actor Joe Alwyn. She has allegedly also written songs about all her exes including All Too Well, I Knew You Were Trouble, Back To December, and Mr. Perfectly Fine.

As soon as Swifties (Taylor Swift's fans) and netizens saw Eamonn Holmes' comments, they were quick to react to them. They took to X to share various memes about Holmes' comments as they trolled him for his views on the singer. A user @willireallyam1 shared a GIF of Travis Kelce (Taylor's current boyfriend) and wrote sarcastically saying:

"BREAKING: Travis Kelce just found out Eamonn Holmes isn’t interested in Taylor Swift!"

Netizens trolled Eamonn Holmes for his comments about Taylor Swift

Expand Tweet

When fans heard Eamonn Holmes' comments about not wanting to date Taylor Swift and calling her a "bitter woman," they began making fun of his views. Some made sarcastic comments about the same while others created memes that signified how little the singer cared about Holmes not liking her. Many stated that the comments seemed like "dull clickbait tactics" from Holmes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Eamonn Holmes said that he would never go out with Taylor Swift as she's a bitter woman

In a recent installment of GB News, Eamonn Holmes said that he would never date Taylor Swift as she's a "bitter woman." He made the comment as Swift allegedly bashes her exes in her songs.

The discussion was about Liz Jones' column in the Daily Mail, where she appreciated the popstar for "calling out" her ex-boyfriends, per GB News.

Taylor Swift is reportedly dating Travis Kelce (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Liz Jones praised Swift for her lyrics, and said that "revenge isn't just best served cold".

"I admire Taylor Swift for trashing her exes in songs. I've been publicly shaming mine for 25 years. Revenge isn’t just best served cold. It becomes deliciously deadly when dished up in front of a global audience of 17 million open-mouthed people." Jones wrote.

Discussing Jones' views and Swift's long list of exes, Holmes said he did not want to go out with the singer. Co-host Isabel Webster asked Eamonn what his "real view" about Taylor was and noted that the latter believed Swift has had a "lot of boyfriends."

Eamonn agreed with Webster and said that Swift is not "very successful at holding on to them [her boyfriends]." He added that after they break up, she inevitably "writes a song and she slags them off in it."

Scarlett MccGwire, the commentator, added that it is the "price you pay" for dating the singer. She also pointed out that in her piece, writer Liz Jones admitted that she "does the same".

MccGwire took a jibe at Liz Jones and said that Taylor Swift writes "beautiful songs that actually inspire people" while Jones "slags off her exes" and calls both of them artists.

"The problem is, if you go out with Taylor Swift or Liz Jones or any writer, that's the price you pay."

In response, Eamonn Holmes said that he had been "put off" and would not go out with Taylor.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE