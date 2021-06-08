Trisha Paytas launches her own skincare, but fans are convinced it's a parody of a commercial from the 2000s

On Monday June 7th, Trisha Paytas shocked fans when she posted a commercial-styled video to YouTube announcing the launch of her new skincare brand.

33-year-old YouTuber Trisha Paytas is well known for her drama videos, mukbangs, and shopping hauls. She has amassed over five million subscribers on her YouTube channel, and has recently gained fame for being the co-host, alongside Ethan Klein, of the Frenemies podcast.

Trisha Paytas announces new skin care line

On Monday afternoon, Trisha took to YouTube to announce the launch of her new skincare brand called "TrishSkin". Her video, titled "Trish Skin Care Commercial 1", was filmed in the style of a commercial, with Trish showing images of the products as well as before and after photos.

The 33-year-old also showcased multiple elixirs and creams, and demonstrated the usage of each.

The style of the video, however, caught the attention of many as fans weren't sure if she was joking or not, implying that the video was merely a comical parody.

Fans confused about Trisha's commercial

Although happy for the YouTube star, fans of Trisha Paytas were a bit perplexed regarding the commercial, confused if it was either real or a joke.

Fans also called her out for the prices of the products, calling her a "hypocrite" for pretending to endorse affordable products, yet selling skin care for over $100.

girl i thought that video was a joke huh pic.twitter.com/Ky5hW2BXV1 — Curtis Grant (@curtycant) June 8, 2021

Is this true?? If so ima Need A LOT of this — Manny (@SkatingSire) June 8, 2021

Nope. That’s a filter. Your skin does not look like that in real life girl. — A Broad Cast Podcast (@a_broad_prod) June 8, 2021

The filter on this ad is ridiculous. I was rooting for you but this is just selling a lie. You had chemical peels. You have heavy filters on the ad. Just…no. — Kathi (@Just__Katie__) June 8, 2021

Trish!!!! This Ad is the perfect blend of seriousness and satire. Absolutely 10/10 — villanelle // ✨ (@comingoflilith) June 8, 2021

Need some unfiltered shots. Good skin care routines dont just make texture magically go away. Putting unrealistic standards to what skin care can do is what makes people struggle the most with finding what they need — Thediaryof (@Thediaryof2) June 8, 2021

Omg I thought it was a joke omg — emilee (@emilee97160483) June 7, 2021

why is it $200 — heavena (@yungprickof) June 7, 2021

Queen of " i nEvEr uSE fiLTErS" except when it comes to false advertising — Maral (@yourlocalmaral) June 7, 2021

It's a parody of a 2000s skincare commercial — ShneeQueen (@QueenIllyria) June 7, 2021

Despite the majority of fans being excited for Trisha, others were left confused about the commercial or disappointed in the prices.

To add, many pointed out that Trisha had done a chemical peel days prior to the commercial, causing fans to question the authenticity and effectiveness of her products.

