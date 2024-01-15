Troy Ave net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he claims he turned down $20 million label offer 

Troy Ave, a Brooklyn-based rapper with a net worth of about $1 million, recently announced on an Instagram post on January 13, 2024, that he had rejected a deal from an unnamed label that was worth about $20 million:

Troy Ave has not offered any further details as to the alleged offer and why he refused it. No independent media report has been published regarding the claim's veracity.

The news of the alleged label deal refusal comes at a time that the rapper is on the news, with recent months seeing the conviction of rapper Taxstone back in July for the murder of the rapper's late bodyguard Ronald "Banga" McPhatter as well as his back and forth with Uncle Murda.

More on the Troy Ave and his net worth.

Troy Ave is an up-and-coming artist with an estimated net worth of about $1 million. The rapper's primary revenue source is derived from his music career, which has nominal chart success on several major charts.

In simple terms, mainstream chart standings, such as the ones maintained by Billboard, are calculated primarily through record sales and streams, i.e., the higher the number of recorded sales or streams, the higher the chart standing of a particular piece of music.

Charts may choose additional metrics or may also dedicated to a specific genre or style of music. It is in these charts that Troy Ave has made the most impact. The singer and rapper started his music career with several mixtapes, which did not make it into the charts.

The singer released his debut studio album, New York City: The Album, on November 4, 2013, via BSB Records. The album peaked at number 47 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop album chart and was praised by critics for its attention to street narratives and gritty NYC rap.

The singer subsequently released his second studio album, Major Without a Deal, on June 5, 2015, via BSB Records. The album, his latest so far, received mixed reviews from critics due to his niche music style.

The album, however was a major success, being his first breakthrough into the mainstream Billboard 200 chart, where it peaked at number 109. The album also peaked at number 14 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop album chart, as well as at number 13 on the Billboard Top Rap album chart.

Aside from his solo career, the rapper has also collaborated with several prominent artists on singles. Most prominently, the singer worked with rapper 50 Cent on the single Bang Bang, released as part of the mixtape SVA Live 2003.

The rapper also collaborated with Raekwon, N.O.R.E., and Prodigy on New York City, and Llyod Banks on the singer, with the former being praised by critics for its lyrics.