True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto risk getting blacklisted for scathing review against Night Country

Three seasons of True Detective have created a lot of buzz among its fans and with the arrival of season 4, fans couldn't be more excited. However, the successful fourth season has drawn fans' attention for some different reasons.T

Producer and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto, who contributed to the previous seasons of True Detective, was replaced by Issa López as the showrunner for season 4. This change prompted a controversy after Pizzolatto criticized the series' latest season on social media.

Pizzolatto is currently working on a new untitled TV series for Amazon, which is based on the classic Western film Magnificent Seven. Pizzolatto's comments on the fourth season of True Detective could put his role in future projects at risk according to industry insiders, reports IMDb and FandomWire.

Nic Pizzolatto criticizes True Detective: Night Country: Details Explained

True Detective returned with its fourth installment, titled Night Country, on January 16, 2024. Despite fans' anticipation of Nic Pizzolatto's return to helm the successful anthology crime-drama, the show's fate took an unexpected turn. Issa López ultimately took over the franchise as producer of the fourth season, signifying a notable shift from Pizzolatto's participation.

Issa received numerous positive reviews for the story. Meanwhile, veteran actress Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, a professional boxer-turned-actress, also captivated the audience with their exceptional performances throughout the season.

On the other hand, Pizzolatto appeared slightly disappointed by the success of the fourth season. It was evident as he began to engage with Instagram users who criticized or made negative comments about the season. Moreover, he criticized the narrative when a scene in one of the episodes depicted references to the first season. As per Variety, he called that particular sequence of Season 4 "stupid" in a now-deleted social media post.

He openly criticized López's work on a public platform. In another statement, he denied any involvement in writing the story:

“I certainly did not have any input on this story or anything else. Can’t blame me.”

Furthermore, Pizzolatto provided a noncommittal response, stating that he did not intend to criticize the show. He created a distinct post on Instagram, requesting fans to refrain from targeting him or his family due to the situation.

Meanwhile, Issa responded to Pizzolatto's criticism and told Vulture:

“I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them. That’s his prerogative.”

Issa elaborated on the variations between the latest season and previous ones, as she graciously stated:

“I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. And it is a reinvention, and it is different, and it’s done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let’s] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. And anybody that wants to join is welcome.”

Interestingly, HBO has confirmed the renewal of True Detective and officially announced Season 5, with Issa López returning as the showrunner after Season 4's success.