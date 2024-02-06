Who sings the theme song for True Detective season 4? All songs and artists explored

The first episode of True Detective season 4 premiered on HBO on January 14, 2024. Since its release, the show has garnered both positive and negative reviews from the critics and the audience.

The show had an average rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes on its day of release. However, that is a thing of the past. This is because now the show's rating has dropped substantially. True Detective season 4 now holds a rating of 78% on the Tomatometer.

On its opening day, among a string of other things the show received criticism for, was its theme song. The theme song for the fourth installment of True Detective is Billie Eilish's hit song Bury A Friend. The song is a single from her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

What are some of the songs featured in True Detective season 4?

All the previous installments of True Detective are known to serve the audiences the chill and thrills that are expected from a true crime drama series. And Season 4 of the show is no different. The show's gripping storyline, along with some edge-of-the-seat moments, keeps the audiences engaged at all times.

The HBO drama has released four episodes as of now and all four feature multiple songs by some talented artists in the industry. These songs serve as a wonderful addition to the show's already grappling narrative.

Season 4 of True Detective opens with Billie Eilish's song Bury A Friend which also serves as the show's theme song. Some of the other songs featured in the first episode of the show are:

Twist And Shout by the Beatles

Magpie by the Unthanks

You are Amen by Polyester

Rescue Me by Unions

The show opening up with Eilish's song received mixed reviews from the internet with most being inclined towards the negative. You can see the reactions here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The show's second episode also has some famous songs by popular artists. A few among them are:

Wannabe by the Spice Girls

Little Saint Nick by The Beach Boys

Get Down Tonight by KC and the Sunshine Band

I Love You Love You by Johnny Cash

Some songs featured in the show's third episode include:

Sing Sing by The Bones of J.R. Jones

Limbo by Lissom, Julien Marchal & Lowswimmer

I Follow Rivers by Marika Hackman

The latest episode of the show which was released on February 4, 2024, also featured some popular songs such as:

This Wild Darkness by Moby

Buddy's Journey by John Cardon Debney & Hollywood Studio Symphony

Experience by Ludovico Einaudi, Daniel Hope & I Virtuosi Italiani

Feel First Life by Jon Hopkins

Is True Detective season 4 a good show?

As mentioned already True Detective season 4 received mixed reviews from the audiences. Some thought that this season marked the return of the show to its former glory while others thought that the show was lacking in parts.

The show chronicles the disappearance of eight scientists from the Tsalal Research Station in Ennis, Alaska. Following their disappearance, Detective Liz Danvers, played by Jodie Foster, and former Detective Evangeline Navarro, played by Kali Reis, are tasked with solving the mystery behind it.

On the way, the two come across several hardships that try to deter them in their investigation. However, despite all odds they manage to persevere through it. Now, only the show's ending on February 18, 2024, will be able to reveal the ultimate fate of the investigation.

True Detective season 4 is available on HBO, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime. However, the show can only be viewed in specific regions.